BCCI asks IPL teams, except PBKS, to assemble at home venue by Tuesday; date of final to be pushed back

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is showing immense urgency in resuming the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, and wrapping it up within the assigned window, as all franchises, except Punjab Kings, have been reportedly told to assemble their players at their respective home venues.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI has verbally informed all 10 franchises that a fresh IPL schedule will be announced soon and wants all the players ready. The concern, however, pertains to the availability of foreign players. Soon after the IPL 2025 was suspended on Friday, most overseas players flew back home the same evening.

The report added that BCCI told all the teams to keep the board in the loop about overseas players' availability and travel plans. Hence, franchises are making special arrangements for these foreigners to travel back to India.

However, amid the uncertain situation at Chandigarh and Dharamsala - the two home venues of Punjab Kings - the franchise will likely be assigned a neutral venue for the remainder of the league. BCCI has yet to decide on the venue.

"All franchises have been told to inform its team to report to their respective destination by Tuesday. Punjab will have a neutral venue, so their destination is yet to be confirmed. The board is planning to have more double headers so that they can finish the IPL as per its scheduled day," a source in the Indian board told the national daily.

IPL 2025 final pushed back

The report further indicated that the BCCI is planning to resume the season on May 16 at three venues: Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The revised schedule for the remaining 16 matches—12 league games and four playoffs—will be announced on Sunday night despite franchises having expressed their concern over the availability of their foreign stars. Moreover, the date of the final might be pushed back to May 30. Originally, May 25 was the date of the final.

“As the IPL was suspended for a week, there is a possibility of the IPL final now being played on May 30 instead of May 25 with limited venues. The schedule will be sent to all IPL teams by tonight,” source in the BCCI informed.

With Australia and South Africa players set to gear up for the World Test Championship final at the Lord's, starting June 11, their availability beyond May 25 will be uncertain.

The tournament was suspended on Friday after the match between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals was abandoned midway through the opening innings in Dharamsala the previous evening.

Earlier on Saturday, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said that with India and Pakistan agreeing to a ceasefire, the BCCI is planning to resume the tournament 'immediately'.

"Ceasefire has just been announced. We now explore the possibility of resuming and concluding the IPL. If it is possible to conduct it immediately… We need to work out the venue dates and everything, and we would now be speaking to all the stakeholders, including team owners, broadcasters, and everyone involved and find a way as to how to move forward. Most importantly, we will have to consult with the government," Dhumal had told The Indian Express.

The Indian board had also reportedly handpicked Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad as the venues for the remainder of the season.