BCCI's call leaves Shreyas Iyer's Test return hanging in balance: 'With Sarfaraz, Rahul there, where will he play?'

The last few months have been a roller-coaster ride for Shreyas Iyer. At the start of the year, he was one of the crucial parts of India's middle order in Test cricket, but now he has failed to make a place in the squad for the first Test against Bangladesh. The stylish batter was dropped from the Indian team after the first two Tests against England earlier this year after a complaint of a back spasm. The BCCI instructed him to play a Ranji Trophy match to prove his fitness and regain some form. However, Iyer made himself unavailable for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarterfinals, citing injury concerns. It didn't go well with the BCCI, as he was excluded from the BCCI central contract players list. Shreyas Iyer has failed to make a place in the squad for the first Test against Bangladesh.

The star batter featured in the semi-final and final of the Ranji Trophy, eventually helping Mumbai win the title. He also helped Kolkata Knight Riders end their 10-year wait for an Indian Premier League title, leading the side to its third trophy in a one-sided final victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He was recalled into India's ODI squad for the Sri Lanka tour last month but he failed to make any impact there and struggled on turning tracks. Iyer recently led the Indian D side in the Duleep Trophy match against India C, but he failed to make an impact in the first innings and scored just 9 in the first innings. However, he managed to bounce back in the second innings and scored a fine half-century. However, it wasn't enough for him to get a place back in India's Test squad.

Shreyas Iyer way down in pecking order

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has also suggested that the world has changed since Iyer last played a match-winning knock for India in the Test, and there isn't much chance for him to make a comeback at the moment.

"It's interesting that last time when we beat Bangladesh in Bangladesh, Shreyas Iyer gave a very important performance in the last match. We won because he played a crucial knock, but since then, the world has changed. I don't see any chances for Shreyas Iyer in Tests at the moment," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

He further suggested that even current players like Sarafaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel won't be able to get a place in the XI which only drop Iyer in the pecking order.

"Whoever is there will also not be able to play all the matches. The guys who are part of this team, which includes Sarfaraz, KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel, I feel they only won't be able to come in the XI. So where will Shreyas Iyer come in this?" Chopra observed.