Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old sensation from Samastipur, Bihar, is just five matches old in international cricket, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has high hopes for the youngster. The left-handed opening batter earned an India call-up earlier this year on the back of a sensational Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign for the Rajasthan Royals, scoring 776 runs, winning the Orange Cap and a series of awards.

The BCCI is keeping a close tab on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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However, the young batter did not have an ideal start to the international career, registering three low scores against England and was subsequently dropped from the playing XI for the fifth and final T20I. But Sooryavanshi learnt from his mistakes, hitting in excess of 200 runs against Zimbabwe to win the Player of the Series award.

Sooryavanshi, who is currently the vice-captain of the East Zone in the Duleep Trophy, has now been urged to follow the footsteps of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and serve the country for a long period of time.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may miss Agarkar's Duleep Trophy assessment; it all depends on Gautam Gambhir

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{{^usCountry}} The BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia, said that the Indian board is closely monitoring the youngster and that officials are looking out for his future at every step. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia, said that the Indian board is closely monitoring the youngster and that officials are looking out for his future at every step. {{/usCountry}}

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“We want Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or any player of his stature to continue and serve as Sachin Tendulkar did for the country or other players who in the past became legends,” Saikia told reporters.

“So we look at Vaibhav in a very serious manner. He’s monitored from every angle and every step he is taking forward in his international career. The BCCI is taking a very close look at his future," he added.

‘Very cautious’

Sooryavanshi has already been a hot topic of debate in recent years, and his aggressive behaviour has also come into question. The 15-year-old was involved in a heated altercation with a Pakistan pacer during the Youth Asia Cup and was then seen shoving a Sri Lanka player during the India A versus Sri Lanka A series earlier this year.

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The BCCI secretary Saikia added that the board is extremely cautious about how Sooryavanshi goes about his future, and they don't want him to be a one-series or one-year wonder.

“We are very cautious that every right step he should take forward so that it should not be a one-series or one-year wonder," Saikia said.

“We are looking at all the players, not only Vaibhav’s relevance, but there are about 10–15 players who are in our targeted group. They are constantly monitored by our COE head, VVS Laxman, who is taking a keen interest in their future and their training and skill development," the BCCI secretary added.