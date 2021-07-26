India vs England: BCCI confirms replacements for injured players, names updated squad including Suryakumar, Shaw

BCCI on Monday confirmed Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements for the injured players in England. Both Shaw and Suryakumar, who are currently with the limited-overs side in Sri Lanka, will fly to England to join the Test squad after injuries ruled out opener Shubman Gill, all-rounder Washington Sundar and fast bowler Avesh Khan.

"All-rounder Washington Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. He is ruled out of the remainder of the tour.

"Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He is ruled out of India’s Tour of England.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements," said BCCI in a release.

There was, however, no confirmation as to when Shaw and Suryakumar will leave for England and whether they will be available for the remaining two T20Is in Sri Lanka.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was named as a stand-by player initially, has also been included in the main squad.

The Indian cricket board also put an end to speculations about opener Shubman Gill's fitness status. Gill has been ruled out of the five-match Test series starting on August 4 due to a stress injury on his leg in the World Test Championship final.

"Opening batsman Shubman Gill sustained a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg (shin) during the World Test Championship final. This was confirmed via an MRI scan. He is ruled out of the tour and has returned back to India," BCCI said.

In some Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has recovered from COVID-19 with two negative RT-PCR tests. He has begun his preparations for the upcoming Test series after clearance from the BCCI Medical Team.

Bowling coach Bharat Arun, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and opener Abhimanyu Easwaran have completed their self-isolation in London and have now joined Team India in Durham.

Updated India squad for England Tests: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav