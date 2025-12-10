BCCI decided to replace Rohit Sharma with Shubman Gill in 2023 itself; call wasn’t made overnight: ‘Everyone felt...’

With Shubman Gill promoted as India’s T20I vice-captain, it’s only a matter of time before he takes over the reins across formats. Already the skipper of India’s Test and ODI teams, Gill is set to replace Suryakumar Yadav at the end of next year’s T20 World Cup. With this, the BCCI would accomplish its goal of having one captain across formats. Indian cricket has traditionally preferred having a single leader instead of split captaincy, a practice adopted by other teams, such as England and Australia. When Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli as captain, the fact that he was already in his 30s ensured that his run wasn’t going to be his last. However, with Gill still in his 20s, Indian cricket has found the best option in Gill, who proved his mettle in his first series as Test captain, drawing the series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2. Shubman Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain ahead of the limited-overs tour of Australia (AFP)

However, did you know that the decision to one day promote Gill as India’s captain wasn’t an overnight or a fortnightly call? Former BCCI selector Salil Ankola has revealed that the board considered Gill as a candidate to replace Rohit when the time came in 2023. It was the year when Gill really came into his element, smashing centuries and double hundreds for fun, and despite missing two matches in the World Cup due to dengue, scored over 350 runs in nine innings. The BCCI knew that Gill, after being shaped, would take over the reins from Rohit.

“We always thought Gill would become the captain. We had considered him for the role as early as 2023, believing he would take the reins into his hands. Selectors do take suggestions-not only from the coach and captain but also from other senior players. They also felt he was the right guy, even those who retired earlier,” said Ankola, on Vicky Lalwani's YouTube channel.

And when Rohit retired from Test cricket, there wasn’t an iota of doubt as to who the next in line would be. And when Gill was made the Test captain, the man led from the front, plundering 756 runs at an average of 75.40, including four centuries in a memorable outing in the UK. That India crumbled in the home Test series against South Africa without him was another testament to the fact that Gill has become the backbone of the team, both in terms of batting and leadership.

“It is a collective decision. Everyone felt it, and he proved it in England. What a series he had! Under such pressure, if he scores 750 runs in England, that shows his mental capacity. People will say someone else should have been captain, or bring someone back. Humans are very unsatisfied souls. Whatever good you do, they will find something bad in it. People think they know everything,” Ankola, who played one Test and 20 ODIs for India, mentioned.