Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its bouquet of associate partners--Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT-- for the upcoming home season of international cricket starting from the ODI series against West Indies and running until March 2028.

TOPSHOT - Indian players celebrate the wicket of Brian Bennet during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club in Harare, on July 25, 2026. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP) (AFP)

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While the combined deal, valued at over ₹130 crore, represents a 44% increase over the previous cycle, BCCI’s inability to secure a title sponsor reflects the market’s poor estimation of Indian cricket’s bilateral calendar.

BCCI had increased the asking price for title rights by 15.5%— ₹4.85 crore from ₹4.2 crore per match—upon the expiry of the IDFC First Bank contract. After receiving no bids and privately negotiating with potential partners, they have yet to find a suitor. BCCI had estimated a revenue of ₹170 crore at base level pricing.

Industry experts believe that failing to find an attractive sponsor will push BCCI to approach bilateral cricket with a fresh outlook, leaving no room for unattractive face-offs like the recent India-Afghanistan Test match which ended inside three days without spectator or viewership interest.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite having no title sponsor on board yet, BCCI officials downplay the setback, considering that it is currently secure with a lucrative broadcast deal until March 2028. “The significant growth in the value of our home season partnerships reflects the strength of the property and the confidence that brands have in the BCCI and Team India,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite having no title sponsor on board yet, BCCI officials downplay the setback, considering that it is currently secure with a lucrative broadcast deal until March 2028. “The significant growth in the value of our home season partnerships reflects the strength of the property and the confidence that brands have in the BCCI and Team India,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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If they cannot secure a long-term title partner, BCCI may have to search for title sponsors on a series-to-series basis.