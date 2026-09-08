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BCCI gains on associate sponsorship, no title sponsor yet

The cricket board is still looking for a title sponsor with the West Indies ODI series starting on Sept 27

Published on: Sep 8, 2026, 22:15:49 IST
By Rasesh Mandani
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Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its bouquet of associate partners--Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT-- for the upcoming home season of international cricket starting from the ODI series against West Indies and running until March 2028.

TOPSHOT - Indian players celebrate the wicket of Brian Bennet during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club in Harare, on July 25, 2026. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP) (AFP)
TOPSHOT - Indian players celebrate the wicket of Brian Bennet during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club in Harare, on July 25, 2026. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP) (AFP)

While the combined deal, valued at over 130 crore, represents a 44% increase over the previous cycle, BCCI’s inability to secure a title sponsor reflects the market’s poor estimation of Indian cricket’s bilateral calendar.

BCCI had increased the asking price for title rights by 15.5%— 4.85 crore from 4.2 crore per match—upon the expiry of the IDFC First Bank contract. After receiving no bids and privately negotiating with potential partners, they have yet to find a suitor. BCCI had estimated a revenue of 170 crore at base level pricing.

Industry experts believe that failing to find an attractive sponsor will push BCCI to approach bilateral cricket with a fresh outlook, leaving no room for unattractive face-offs like the recent India-Afghanistan Test match which ended inside three days without spectator or viewership interest.

If they cannot secure a long-term title partner, BCCI may have to search for title sponsors on a series-to-series basis.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rasesh Mandani

Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT.

bcciodi series
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