BCCI immediately steps in after Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav get awkward over India vs Pakistan Asia Cup controversy

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday. There were several selection calls that raised a few eyebrows; however, there was also one awkward moment where both Agarkar and Suryakumar Yadav looked clueless, and it had nothing to do with the team they picked for the eight-team tournament. Towards the end of the press conference, a reporter asked a pointed question about India deciding to play against Pakistan in the tournament despite the current social-political climate. Suryakumar Yadav and Ajit Agarkar got awkward after a reporter asked about Pakistan. (AFP)

Ever since the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir earlier this year, several people in India urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to cut all ties with the neighbours and not play them even in ACC and ICC events. Many were left shocked when the Asia Cup schedule was made public.

In the Asia Cup 2025, India and Pakistan might potentially square off thrice, provided both teams make it to the Super 4s and final. Considering how India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the calls continue to rise, asking India not to play against Pakistan.

Several MPS have also raised the issue of India playing against Pakistan in the Parliament. However, the BCCI has maintained its silence, and there has been no clarity regarding why the board is going ahead with playing against Pakistan.

Hence, it was no surprise that a reporter asked Suryakumar Yadav and Ajit Agarkar about the same. “Looking at this Asia Cup, there is a big game on the 14th, India versus Pakistan. With everything that has happened between the two countries over the last two months, how will you approach that game,” asked the reporter.

Before the journalist could ask his question properly, the BCCI media manager stepped in and cut the question short. This ensured that Suryakumar Yadav and Ajit Agarkar did not have to answer the query.

“Wait, just wait. If you have a question regarding the team selection, you can ask that,” the media manager said before moving ahead to the next question.

India and Pakistan situation in the WCL

Recently, the organisers of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 had to call off the game between India and Pakistan in the group stage owing to social media outrage. A day before the contest, some former Indian cricketers pulled out, leading to the organisers' taking the hard call.

India Champions then also pulled out of the semi-final against Pakistan, giving the latter a walk-over into the final.

Coming back to the Asia Cup, India will take on Pakistan in the group stage on September 14 in Dubai. If both teams qualify for the Super 4s, then that match will take place a week later on September 21.