BCCI issues detailed medical bulletin on Shreyas Iyer: 'Internal bleeding immediately arrested, scans show improvement'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided a further update, issuing a detailed medical bulletin on Shreyas Iyer after the batter sustained a horrific injury while fielding during the third and final ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) last week. The right-handed batter sustained a “blunt injury to his abdomen”, and this resulted in the laceration of his spleen. According to the Indian board, Shreyas is now stable, and he continues to remain under observation in Sydney. The BCCI provided further update on Shreyas Iyer,(PTI)

The incident had happened during India's bowling innings in the third and final ODI. Off the bowling of Harshit Rana, Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey miscued a delivery, and Shreyas ended up taking a diving catch.

The 30-year-old was in visible pain after completing the match and had to be taken off the field by the team physio. Shreyas, who was appointed as the vice-captain for the ODI series against Australia, went for subsequent scans, and it was then that the intensity of the injury was brought to the public domain.

“Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia,” the BCCI said in an official release.

On Tuesday evening, the BCCI confirmed that the batter is on his road to recovery, and the treatment is being done in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India. A repeat scan was also conducted on Tuesday, and the reports show significant improvement.

“The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress,” the statement added.

Shreyas out of the ICU

Shreyas was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Sydney hospital on Sunday; however, he has now been moved out. Earlier on Tuesday, India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, provided an update on Shreyas, stating that the batter has been responding to his messages, indicating that his health is improving.

On Monday, the BCCI issued a first medical bulletin regarding Shreyas, stating the batter “sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.”

“Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status,” the statement added.

Shreyas was expected to be a part of India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, beginning November 30 in Ranchi. However, with this injury and subsequent recovery, it's unlikely that Shreyas would be able to recover in time.