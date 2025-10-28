Suryakumar Yadav immediately called Shreyas Iyer after knowing about his injury; didn't get an answer: 'Agar woh reply…'

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav provided a positive update on Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday, following media reports that he had been moved out of the ICU. Iyer had suffered internal bleeding from the impact while taking a catch to dismiss Australia's Alex Carey in the third ODI game last Saturday in Sydney, and was immediately rushed to the hospital after medical reports revealed he had sustained a “laceration injury to the spleen.” Shreyas Iyer suffered an injury during the 3rd Australia ODI on Saturday

Speaking to the media ahead of the start of the five-match T20I series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, Suryakumar said that the moment he heard the news, he had called Iyer, but got no response. He then rang up the team physio to get an update.

The 35-year-old added that Iyer is now able to reply and talk to everyone, giving Suryakumar reassurance that he is stable and recovering. He, however, added that, with Iyer still in a delicate state, the BCCI medical team will continue to monitor him over the next few days.

“The first day I got to know he was injured, I called him. Then I found out he didn't have his phone with him, so I called the physio, Kamlesh Jain. But I have been talking to him over the last two days. He has been replying. Agar woh reply kar raha hai (If he is able to reply over the phone), that means he is stable. It's looking good...the doctors are there already. They will keep him under observation for a few days. However, he has been replying and talking to everyone, which is good,” he said in the pre-match conference.

Earlier on Tuesday, a PTI report revealed that Iyer had been transferred out of the ICU of a Sydney hospital and was now in a stable condition, easing concerns over his health.

“He has been shifted out of ICU and may take a few more days before he is discharged from hospital in Sydney,” a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Sources also told the news agency that Iyer’s family members are expected to travel to Sydney soon to be with him. Iyer is not part of the T20I squad for the series against Australia. But he will remain in Sydney until he recovers.