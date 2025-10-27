Search Search
Monday, Oct 27, 2025
Shreyas Iyer admitted to ICU in Sydney hospital after suffering internal bleeding from rib injury

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 27, 2025 11:31 am IST

Shreyas Iyer, who had taken a brilliant catch running backwards from backward point to dismiss Carey, appeared to have hurt his left rib cage in the process.

Shreyas Iyer has been hospitalised in Sydney and moved to the ICU after sustaining internal bleeding from a rib injury suffered during the third ODI against Australia.

Shreyas Iyer reacts in pain during the third ODI after sustaining rib injury.(AFP)
Shreyas Iyer reacts in pain during the third ODI after sustaining rib injury.(AFP)

Iyer pulled off a sensational catch while sprinting back from backward point to remove Alex Carey, but while grabbing it, he appeared to injure his left rib cage. He was taken to the hospital shortly after returning to the dressing room due to intense discomfort.

A report on the news agency PTI suggested that Iyer is currently getting medical attention in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after suffering internal bleeding resulting from a rib cage injury.

"Shreyas has been in ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately.

"He will remain under observation for anywhere between two to seven days depending on recovery, as one needed to stop spreading of infection due to bleeding," a source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The BCCI’s medical staff responded immediately when Iyer showed signs of distress and irregular readings after making his way back to the dressing room.

"The team doctor and physio didn't take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He’s a tough lad and should be fine soon," the source added.

Initially, Iyer was expected to be out of action for about three weeks, but the recovery period may now be longer.

"Since there has been internal bleeding, he will certainly need more time to recover, and at this point, it’s difficult to put a definite timeline on his return to competitive cricket," the source said.

He was recently named the vice-captain of the ODI team and was acting as Shubman Gill's deputy on the Australian tour, during which India suffered a 1-2 series defeat.

After an underwhelming outing in the first ODI, Iyer bounced back well with a gritty half-century in Adelaide, but it went in the losing cause. Meanwhile, India won the final ODI by nine wickets where they didn't needed Iyer to bat courtsey match-winning knocks from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs Australia Live match Today.
News / Cricket News / Shreyas Iyer admitted to ICU in Sydney hospital after suffering internal bleeding from rib injury
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
