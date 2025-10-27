Australian commentator struggles to hold back tears in emotional moment seeing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s farewell game

For potentially the final time, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played on Australian soil on Saturday at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground — and they gave the crowd exactly what it had waited for throughout the ODI series. The 38-year-old notched up his 33rd career century, remaining unbeaten on 121, while Kohli bounced back from consecutive ducks to score a valiant 74 not out. Together, they stitched a record 168-run stand for the second wicket to help India secure a consolation win against Australia in Sydney. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma played their final international game in Australia on Saturday

For the two former India captains, it wasn’t just another win — and it wasn’t just another performance. It was a subtle response to the outside chatter around their World Cup futures and a heartfelt way to thank the Australian crowd, who turned up in large numbers at the SCG to celebrate the modern-era legends.

Just like the SCG crowd, who rose to applaud as Kohli and Rohit embraced after sealing the nine-wicket win, the scenes in the commentary box were equally emotional, with even seasoned voices visibly moved by the moment.

In a video that went viral on social media on Sunday, one of the Australian commentators was seen in tears, standing behind as he colleague paid a tribute to Kohli and Rohit.

“Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on their last night in Australia. Not even Mick Jagger and Keith Richards could have played it better. Kohli and Rohit...the night is theirs. Rohit, 121 not out. Kohli, 74 unbeaten, as India win by nine wickets,” the other commentator said.

While Australia may have said their goodbyes to Kohli and Rohit, the Sydney knock certainly showed that the duo are far from finished in international cricket.

The two will next be seen in action in the ODI series at home against South Africa, which is set to get underway in mid-November.

The two senior batters have yet to confirm if they will play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December, after the conclusion of the South Africa series. It was earlier reported by PTI, that they are expected to make themselves available for at least three games before the start of the home ODI series against New Zealand.