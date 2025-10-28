Shreyas Iyer was in serious danger after rib injury; BCCI medical team's 'immediate action saved his life': Report

India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer was admitted to a hospital in Sydney and placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after sustaining a life-threatening injury during the third and final ODI against Australia on Saturday. The India batter took a brilliant catch to dismiss Alex Carey at the SCG but, in the process, injured his left rib cage, leading to internal bleeding. According to a media report, the BCCI medical team’s swift on-ground diagnosis and immediate action saved Iyer’s life. Shreyas Iyer (2R) is being checked by his teammates after he falls on the ground while taking a catch during the third ODI match vs Australia(AFP)

Iyer was rushed to the hospital for scans after being helped to the dressing room following the injury. A BCCI media release on Monday confirmed that the No. 4 batter had sustained a “laceration injury to the spleen.”

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region...He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well," the statement read. "The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress."

According to a report in Dainik Jagran on Sunday, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, head of the ICC Medical Committee, BCCI Medical Panel, and the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Centre for Sports Medicine, who has previously overseen the treatments of Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, was sent Iyer’s medical reports from Sydney. After reviewing them, he wrote a four-point email to the BCCI, with the final point clearly stating that it was the BCCI medical staff who saved Iyer’s life.

The fourth point in the e-mail read: "Last but not least, congratulations to the medical team on the ground. Your timely diagnosis and immediate action saved a life."

Earlier, a PTI report on Monday revealed that Iyer had collapsed after returning from the field, with his vital signs dropping alarmingly. The BCCI medical team acted swiftly to stabilise him as his condition deteriorated.

"The team doctor and physio didn't take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He's a tough lad and should be fine soon," a source privy to the development told the news agency on condition of anonymity.

Cricbuzz reported on Monday evening that Iyer was out of danger and had been shifted out of the ICU. Local friends are with him in Sydney, and a family member is likely to travel from Mumbai once visa procedures are finalised, after a minor delay over the weekend.