'Cockroaches climbing out of their holes': AB de Villiers launches a tirade against Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's critics

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers minced no words as he lambasted the critics of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The two senior Indian batters had a lot riding on the three-match series against Australia, with several questioning their longevity and whether they have enough in the tank to go till the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, the two stalwarts proved class is permanent in the third match in Sydney as they formed an unbeaten stand of 168 runs for the second wicket, helping India chase down 237 with ease. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma put on an unbeaten stand of 168 runs for the second wicket in Sydney. (REUTERS)

In Sydney, Rohit hit an unbeaten 121 while Kohli remained not out on 74 off 81 balls. The first two ODIs saw Kohli getting out for ducks; however, the right-hander found his groove back in the final ODI.

While speaking during a live session on his X account, de Villiers said that people are just trying to bring down RoKo, considering they are in the twilight of their careers.

“I don't know what it is about people. I'm not sure if I can call them people. Cockroaches climbling out of their holes as soon as players get towards the backend of their careers. Why?” asked de Villiers.

"Why do you want to pour negative energy into players that have given their lives for their country and this beautiful game of cricket. This is the perfect time to celebrate them," he added.

‘Have no idea’

Before the series against Australia got underway, many believed that the trip Down Under would be Rohit and Kohli's swansong from international cricket. The duo have already retired from T20Is and Tests, but it is safe to say that the two want to go out on the ultimate high of winning the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Kohli and Rohit's next international assignment will be a three-match series against South Africa, starting on November 30 in Ranchi. The duo might also be asked to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy to keep up with the demands of international cricket.

De Villiers reckons that this is the perfect time to celebrate Kohli and Rohit, as the two deserve this much after so many years of serving Indian cricket.

"They have taken a lot of criticism in the last few months. Everyone is just trying to push them down for what reason, I have no idea. Obviously, I am referring to the minority because I think the majority of people celebrate Rohit and Virat and their incredible careers. And it is a fantastic time to celebrate them once again," said De Villiers.