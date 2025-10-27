'Virat Kohli deserves thanks' as AB de Villiers reminds fans to celebrate India legend with a 2027 World Cup message

Proteas and RCB batting legend AB de Villiers strongly supports Virat Kohli's desire to play the 2027 ODI World Cup. Kohli, who retired from Tests and T20Is, returned to international cricket with ODIs recently against Australia. The batting maestro took his time to get his groove back and looked rusty in the first two ODIs, where he bagged a pair of ducks, while he returned to form in the third ODI in Sydney with an unbeaten half-century. The star batter looked in imperious touch and scored an unbeaten 74 runs off 81 balls, laced with seven boundaries. AB de Villiers backs Virat Kohli to play the 2027 ODI World Cup.(PTI)

The 36-year-old has expressed his desire to play the 2027 ODI World Cup in the past. However, recent shifts in Indian cricket, with Shubman Gill assuming a leading role and senior players gradually stepping back, coupled with chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s ambiguous remarks on Rohit and Kohli’s futures, have added uncertainty.

De Villiers shared his perspective on Kohli’s career, suggesting the 2027 World Cup could mark the Indian star’s final tournament, while noting he might continue in the IPL, which is less physically and mentally demanding than international cricket.

"In my opinion the 2027 World Cup will be his final go at the cherry on the cake on a finish to his career. The IPL is a different story. We might see him go for three or four or maybe even five years. It does not take a lot out of you, even if it is a very intense tournament. You can prepare for those two to three months, but a World Cup is a four-year cycle. Really big build up and takes a lot out of the body and the system and the space that you try to find yourself in, family time. We have heard Virat speak often about how important that is for him," he said on his YouTube channel.

The South African legend has a strong bond with Kohli, with the duo frequently describing themselves as close friends beyond the cricket field.

He encouraged fans to honour Kohli, stating that the Indian superstar deserves gratitude for changing the game forever.

"I want to remind you guys, that's the kind of player you want to celebrate. Allow him to find his balance in life towards the backend of his career. Just celebrate him. He has changed the game forever. He deserves a bit of a 'thank', and hopefully you play for another five years, if you don't, we are right behind you," he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli recently pipped Kumar Sangakkara and became the second-highest run-getter in ODIs, just behind India batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

"Virat Kohli will have huge impact on team even if he doesn't perform"

De Villiers highlighted Kohli’s invaluable influence on the team, emphasising the confidence and inspiration younger players gain from his presence. He praised Kohli’s irreplaceable role in boosting teammates’ morale, even when individual performances vary.

"He (Virat) plays a huge role in that time from a mental aspect. The kind of confidence the youngsters take from his presence, you can't put a number to that. It is irreplaceable. The kind of impact they have on the players around them and the confidence the other players take from them is absolutely huge. Never forget that even if they do not perform sometimes. They have a huge impact," he stated.