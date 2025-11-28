BCCI not happy with Gautam Gambhir's comments in press conference; a flop T20 World Cup could spell doom for head coach

The BCCI is not exactly pleased with India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s forthright comments on the Kolkata pitch following the team’s recent Test defeat to South Africa, even as the board stops short of taking any immediate action. Sources indicate that while Gambhir is likely to remain in charge for now due to a “lack of alternatives,” his position could come under scrutiny later this year — particularly if India underperform in the T20 World Cup at home. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and team members(PTI)

The discontent within the board stems from Gambhir’s public endorsement of the black-soil surface at Eden Gardens, which came under heavy criticism after India collapsed on a turning track that challenged both batting units but exposed glaring technical shortcomings in the hosts. India lost the match by 30 runs after getting bowled out for 93 in the fourth innings. The defeat marked yet another disappointment in home Tests, with India having been blanked in three consecutive home series.

Gambhir, however, maintained that the pitch behaved exactly as the team had requested.

“This is exactly the pitch we were looking for. The curator was very, very helpful and supportive. This is exactly what we wanted and this is exactly what we got. When you don't play well, this is what happens,” he said after the Kolkata defeat.

Also Read | MS Dhoni drops Virat Kohli in personal car after reunion at his Ranchi residence

“Yes, it might not be a wicket which is going to be very flamboyant where you can play those big shots. But if you are willing to put your head down, definitely it is a wicket where you can score. There were no demons in this wicket. It was not an unplayable wicket. It was a wicket where your technique can be judged, your mental toughness can be challenged, and more important than that is your temperament. The point is that you should be able to know how to play turn. And this is what we asked for and this is what we got.”

These remarks caused a flutter within the BCCI. India’s batting group struggled on both the Kolkata surface and the traditional red-soil pitch in Guwahati during the series, raising questions about the team’s adaptability and the coherence of the preparation strategy.

While the BCCI is expected to conduct a broader review of India’s Test decline — involving Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar — insiders say that the board will not rush into drastic changes. The idea of split coaching has been deemed “far-fetched” for now, and alternative candidates for the head coach role are limited.

Still, the issue is far from settled.

“There will be deeper conversations after the white-ball season,” a board official hinted, suggesting that Gambhir’s long-term position could hinge on India’s performance at the 2026 T20 World Cup. A poor campaign on home soil could reopen discussions on leadership across formats.

Amid the criticism, assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak came to Gambhir’s defence, insisting the head coach was shielding others from blame.

“Gautam took the blame on himself because he didn't want the curators to take the blame,” Kotak said. “When we play in India — just like other countries play to their strengths — we rely on spin. We usually expect matches to last four to four-and-a-half days with some help for spin. Fast bowlers remain in the game on Day 1 and Day 2.”

Kotak also questioned why all the attention had been directed solely at Gambhir.

“People are only talking about Gautam Gambhir. Nobody is mentioning what the batters did or even what the batting coach could have done better. In the games we lose, it becomes all about Gambhir. Maybe some people have their individual agendas.”

As India enter a long stretch of white-ball cricket, the BCCI is expected to monitor Gambhir’s handling of the team closely. For now, he remains secure — but pressure is clearly mounting, and the T20 World Cup looms as a defining moment for his tenure.