MS Dhoni drops Virat Kohli in personal car after reunion at his Ranchi residence with Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad

As India prepares for the three-match One-Day International series against South Africa, which begins on Sunday at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium, a heartwarming reunion in Ranchi stole the spotlight. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Ruturaj Gaikwad were among the Indian players who visited MS Dhoni at his residence on Thursday, setting social media abuzz and adding an emotional layer to the team’s build-up for the series. MS Dhoni drives Virat Kohli(@chixxsays/X)

Kohli’s arrival at Dhoni’s home drew the loudest cheers, and for good reason. The two have shared one of Indian cricket’s most iconic partnerships — from Kohli thriving under Dhoni’s nurturing leadership to Dhoni trusting him in decisive moments across formats. Their camaraderie was on full display again in Ranchi, where visuals of the former captain greeting Kohli and welcoming him inside quickly went viral.

What truly delighted fans, however, was Dhoni personally driving Kohli in his car after the get-together. The clip — Dhoni at the wheel and Kohli seated beside him, waving to ecstatic supporters thronging the streets — flooded social platforms within minutes, evoking nostalgia for an era defined by their combined on-field brilliance. Many fans called it the “moment of the year,” celebrating the enduring bond between two of India’s most influential cricketers.

Pant and Gaikwad also visited the former India skipper, continuing a tradition of players dropping by whenever the national team plays in Dhoni’s hometown. Pant, who has long regarded Dhoni as a mentor figure, was seen arriving with teammates, while Gaikwad — a key part of Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings setup — shared an easy familiarity with his IPL captain.

The gathering came at a key moment for the Indian side. With KL Rahul leading the ODI squad in the absence of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, the team is looking to reset quickly after a disappointing Test series. Kohli, returning to the ODI setup and expected to anchor India’s batting stability, is central to that effort. His presence at Dhoni’s residence not only sparked excitement among fans but also symbolised renewed energy and togetherness within the squad.

The Indian players, who reached Ranchi earlier this week, temporarily paused their training schedule for the reunion. Outside Dhoni’s residence, crowds lined up through the day, cheering as each star arrived. Photos and videos continued to circulate widely, capturing moments that blended nostalgia, warmth and anticipation ahead of a crucial white-ball assignment.

With the first ODI set to take place on Dhoni’s home turf, the visit resonated deeply with fans and players alike. As India looks to begin the series on a strong note, the emotional recharge provided by Dhoni — and the image of him driving Kohli through the lanes of Ranchi — has set the stage for a spirited, unified start to the contest against South Africa.