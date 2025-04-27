BCCI punishes Rishabh Pant, entire LSG team with harsh penalty for breaching Code of Conduct against MI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has been fined after breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct in the fixture against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The Lucknow Super Giants were found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate, and hence, Rishabh Pant has been fined INR 24 lakh. IPL 2025, MI vs LSG: Rishabh Pant has been fined for breaching the Code of Conduct.(AFP)

The rest of the playing XI, including the impact player David Miller, will be fined either INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

"As this was his team’s second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pant was fined INR 24 lakhs," the BCCI stated in an official release.

Speaking of the IPL 2025 encounter between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, the former won the contest by 54 runs after Rishabh Pant and co failed to chase down 216.

Jasprit Bumrah returned with four wickets as Lucknow Super Giants were bowled for 161. For LSG, Ayush Badoni returned with 35 runs.

Rishabh Pant's flop show continued with the bat as he managed just four runs against Mumbai Indians. He attempted a reverse sweep off the bowling of Will Jacks. However, he ended up handing Karn Sharma a simple catch at short third man.

What did Rishabh Pant say after the loss?

Earlier, LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, this decision did not pay off as the hosts hammered 215/7 in the allotted 20 overs, owing to half-centuries by Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton.

When asked whether the decision to bowl was the right one, Rishabh Pant said, “We feel as a team it was the right decision for us to bowl first because most of the time, we back our batting. Yes, bowlers, we want to give the best conditions for them, but today wasn't our day.”

“The other team is playing good cricket. You've got to give credit to them instead of just looking to question yourself. As a team, the dip is there, but we can figure it out because we have a break at the right time. Keeping it very simple, not thinking about it too much,” he added.

Speaking of Rishabh Pant, he has failed to get going in the IPL 2025 season, scoring 110 runs in 10 matches. He has only one half-century to his name and it came against Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana.

Lucknow Super Giants are currently in the seventh spot in the points table. The team will next take on Punjab Kings on Sunday, May 4 in Dharamsala.