BCCI secretary Jay Shah hints at T20 World Cup shifting out of India

A day after reports emerged of the T20 World Cup being shifted out of India with UAE being the likely replacement, BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Saturday said the board is ‘monitoring the situation' and a decision will be taken soon.

Shah, however, hinted that the tournament may be shifted to UAE. The T20 World Cup was slated to be held in India in the month of October and November.

"Due to the COVID-19 situation in our country, we may shift the tournament to UAE. We are monitoring the situation closely, the health and safety of players are paramount we will take a final call soon," Shah told news agency ANI.

The UAE has been kept as a backup venue for the T20 World Cup if the Covid-19 situation does not improve in India. The fact that the remainder of IPL 2021 was shifted to UAE, is also expected to play a major factor in the final decision.

The remaining matches of IPL 2021 will be played between September 19 and October 15, and according to an ESPN Cricinfo report, the T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin from October 19, which hardly leaves any time for the board to prepare for the main event in India.

Some of the IPL franchises are planning to have their officials head to the UAE post-July 6 to finalise the logistics, keeping a strict eye on the COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking to ANI, an official of one of the franchises said it is important to head to UAE as the situation is a little different as compared to the 2020 edition and bulk bookings can be a problem considering that borders will be open for travel.

"We are looking at heading to the UAE post-July 6 once we get the go-ahead from the BCCI and the government so that we can seal the logistical deals. Unlike last year, bulk bookings won't be as easy this year as you will have people travelling into the country and that makes the work around bio-bubbles all the more critical," the official explained.

(With ANI inputs)