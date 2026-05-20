BCCI steps back on IPL workload control, Devajit Saikia rules out interference in franchise decisions

The packed cricket calendar has pushed the BCCI to take additional steps to keep its key players fresh for major assignments ahead, with workload management expected to become a bigger focus once the IPL concludes. However, the issue has also sparked debate around players prioritising rest, with some questions raised over whether missing IPL games for workload reasons sends the right message, bringing several names under scrutiny.

BCCI won’t micro-manage IPL workload, says BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

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Recently, the BCCI announced squads for the ODI and Test series against Afghanistan, where Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were rested as part of workload management. In contrast, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya were selected subject to fitness, with both continuing their IPL commitments during the ongoing season. Rohit has returned to batting duties for Mumbai Indians after recovering from a hamstring injury and has largely featured as an Impact Player, while Hardik has resumed training and is expected to be available for selection against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

Bumrah, meanwhile, has remained a regular feature in Mumbai Indians’ playing XI this season despite the broader workload discussion. There have also been reports of fitness concerns around Varun Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh, although both have continued to bowl their full quota of overs for their respective teams in the IPL, highlighting the balancing act between franchise demands and national team workload management.

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{{^usCountry}} BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia addressed the growing debate around player workload during the IPL, making it clear that the board does not intend to step into franchise operations when it comes to managing fitness and workload. Responding to concerns over player availability and workload monitoring amid the packed schedule, Saikia drew a line on the BCCI’s role in the tournament structure and team management. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia addressed the growing debate around player workload during the IPL, making it clear that the board does not intend to step into franchise operations when it comes to managing fitness and workload. Responding to concerns over player availability and workload monitoring amid the packed schedule, Saikia drew a line on the BCCI’s role in the tournament structure and team management. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "BCCI can't micro-manage the workload and fitness of the players during the IPL." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "BCCI can't micro-manage the workload and fitness of the players during the IPL." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We can't micro-manage the workload and fitness of the players during the IPL, because otherwise, it will be interference in the functioning of the franchises by the BCCI regarding the activities of their teams and players," Saikia told Times of India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We can't micro-manage the workload and fitness of the players during the IPL, because otherwise, it will be interference in the functioning of the franchises by the BCCI regarding the activities of their teams and players," Saikia told Times of India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read - Ajit Agarkar slammed for disrespecting Mohammed Shami: ‘Would you treat Bumrah the same way?’ Varun Chakravarthy's fitness under scanner {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read - Ajit Agarkar slammed for disrespecting Mohammed Shami: ‘Would you treat Bumrah the same way?’ Varun Chakravarthy's fitness under scanner {{/usCountry}}

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It is widely understood that for centrally contracted players, franchise physios remain in regular touch with the India support staff, keeping them updated on fitness concerns. In such cases, the BCCI can also step in and flag situations where a player is at risk of worsening an existing injury.

However, questions have been raised after Varun Chakravarthy appeared to struggle through his full spell in the match against Gujarat Titans, visibly uncomfortable while continuing to bowl. The situation has sparked debate over team management’s decision-making, with concerns that Chakravarthy was still fielded despite reports of a hairline fracture. The episode has led to scrutiny of how the support staff, including Abhishek Nayar and his team, handled the spinner’s workload during the game, given the apparent fitness concerns on the field.

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