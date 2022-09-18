BCCI unveils Team India's new jersey ahead of T20 World Cup; see first pictures

Team India's new jersey was unveiled on Sunday ahead of the side's first T20I against Australia on September 20. The sky blue shade returns for the Indian jersey as the side continues its preparations for this year's T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Australia in October-November. The last time Team India donned a sky-blue colored kit was between 2007-2008; the jersey was introduced primarily for the ODI World Cup in 2007 and in the same year, a young Indian team led by MS Dhoni lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup trophy sporting the same kit.

The new jersey was unveiled by the BCCI, as well as the official sponsors MPL on their official Instagram profile.

“To every cricket fan out there, this one’s for you. Presenting the all new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey by @mpl_sport,” the BCCI wrote on their official Twitter handle, sharing the new kit.

Team India's new jersey(Twitter/BCCI)

A fan-made account dedicated to India captain Rohit Sharma also posted a couple of pictures featuring Rohit himself, as well as Hardik Pandya and India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur featuring the new kit.

Earlier, the BCCI had dropped a hint about the change in the Indian jersey on their official Twitter profile earlier this week; this is the second time when Team India will see a change in the kit within a year. In October last year, the BCCI had introduced a ‘Billion Cheers Jersey’ ahead of the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Indian men's team will don the new kit when it takes on Australia in the first of three T20Is in Mohali on Tuesday. Following the three-match T20I series, India will take on South Africa in another three T20Is before the side travels to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

