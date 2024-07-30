Belgium Under-19 vs Norway Under-19 Live Score: 7/8 Place Play off of ICC U19 Men’s CWC Europe Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 to start at 02:00 PM
Belgium Under-19 vs Norway Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 7/8 Place Play off of ICC U19 Men’s CWC Europe Division 2 Qualifier, 2024. Match will start on 30 Jul 2024 at 02:00 PM
Venue : Koge Kricket Klub, Ved Stadion
Belgium Under-19 squad -
Benjamin Ruperto, Dominic Weinel, Sani Arain, Zakir Zadran, Zubair Shafaq, Abubakar Ayubi, Aryaan Nawaz, Christopher Weinel, Qasem Sabir, Atharva Sahasrabudhe, Jay Raval, Muzamil Shinwari, Qaim Shah, Shrey Van
Norway Under-19 squad -
Afzal Ellahi, Rayyan Balal Zia, Subhan Ahmed Waseem, Fasihullah Mohammad Malik, Jabbar Ali, Krishna Shukla, Mohammad Nauman Tahir, Abdul Nasir, Bilal Popalzai, Bilal Salim, Hammad Mustafa, Noor Muhammad, Surkhab Bahadar Khan, Umar Ali...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of 7/8 Place Play off of ICC U19 Men’s CWC Europe Division 2 Qualifier, 2024
Belgium Under-19 vs Norway Under-19 Match Details
7/8 Place Play off of ICC U19 Men’s CWC Europe Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 between Belgium Under-19 and Norway Under-19 to be held at Koge Kricket Klub, Ved Stadion at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.