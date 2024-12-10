Menu Explore
Ben Curran, brother of England stars Sam and Tom, to make debut for Zimbabwe: ‘…looking down with a huge smile today’

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 10, 2024 10:32 AM IST

Ben Curran is following his father Kevin's footsteps and could turn out for Zimbabwe in their upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan.

Ben Curran is set to become the fourth from his family to play international cricket as he has been included in the Zimbabwe squad for their upcoming T20I and ODI series against Afghanistan. Curran's brothers Sam and Tom have enjoyed significant success playing for England. Interestingly, he will be the first from his family since their father Kevin to turn up for Zimbabwe.

Ben Curran represented Northamptonshire until 2022 before moving to play cricket in Zimbabwe(Getty Images)
Ben Curran represented Northamptonshire until 2022 before moving to play cricket in Zimbabwe(Getty Images)

Both his brothers congratulated Ben on social media. "Such special news, couldn't be happier for you. Someone will be looking down with a huge smile on their face today," said Sam in an Instagram story, referring to their father Kevin. Tom reposted that story and said: "Ditto that. Very Proud".

Kevin Curran played 11 ODIs for Zimbabwe as a fast-bowling all-rounder. He took nine wickets and scored 287 runs with two half-centuries. The elder Curran had a long and fruitful career in English County cricket and by the time Zimbabwe gained Test status, he had completed his 10-year qualification for English residency and was not tempted back. Curran later became Zimbabwe's assistant coach and was part of the touring party in India for the 2006 Champions Trophy. Curran died aged 53 while he was head coach of the Mashonaland Eagles in Zimbabwe on October 2012.

Ben Curran rewarded for strong season in Zimbabwe

While his eldest son Tom and youngest son Sam have both had success to varying degrees playing international cricket for England, Ben never received a call-up. The 28-year-old has played 45 first class games and scored 2429 runs at an average of 34.20 with three centuries and 12 half-centuries. He has also played 36 List A games in which he scored 999 runs at an average of 33.30 with one century and eight half-centuries.

Ben represented Northamptonshire until 2022 before moving to play cricket in Zimbabwe, where he spent much of his childhood. This season, he is the leading run-scorer in both the Pro50 List A competition and the first-class Logan Cup competition, and had recently made himself available for Zimbabwe selection. He has been called up only for the ODI series against Afghanistan which starts on December 11.

