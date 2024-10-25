Menu Explore
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
Ben Stokes fails to understand Pakistan journalist's question in press conference, awkwardly asks him to repeat twice

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 25, 2024 04:32 PM IST

It was a rather awkward moment in the press conference as Ben Stokes struggled to understand a Pakistani journalist.

England Test captain Ben Stokes found himself puzzled when a journalist attempted to ask if England could replicate their impressive total from Multan in Rawalpindi, but the question lacked clarity. After a couple of failed attempts, Stokes humorously asked the reporter to repeat the question three times before he finally deciphered it.

Ben Stokes during the PC
Ben Stokes during the PC

Stokes then responded with a wry “That would be nice.”

This exchange, which quickly circulated on social media, drew reactions from fans who enjoyed the interplay, with one user quipping, “Koi aur banda hi repeat kr deta question, 3 bar usi ne kiya [Someone else could have repeated that question, he himself did it thrice].”

Another remarked with, “Thought that wasn’t bad for subcontinent style of speaking,” while another speculated, “Embarrassing yr kya reporters hai, aur Stokes Jaan bhuj ke ans nhi kr rha syd [Embarrassing, what a reporter, maybe Stokes was also deliberately not answering].”

Beyond the pressroom fun, England’s on-field performance spoke volumes. In the opening Test match in Multan, England showcased their aggressive style by amassing a massive total of 823 in their first innings, which laid the foundation for a commanding victory. Winning by an innings and 47 runs, they set the bar high for the remainder of the series.

Rising star Harry Brook was particularly instrumental, carving out a sublime 317, a knock that earned him the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan's strong comeback

Pakistan, however, proved their resilience in the second Test by staging a strong comeback. In a spirited display, they defeated England by 152 runs, bringing the series level and setting the stage for a thrilling decider. With both teams having won one match each, the final showdown in Rawalpindi has fans and analysts alike anticipating a tense finish.

As the series hangs in the balance, England posted a moderate 267 in their first innings of the Rawalpindi Test, with Pakistan reaching 281/8 by the time of writing on Day 2.


