‘Ben Stokes has out-bowled Jasprit Bumrah’: Vaughan's staggering claim after India pacer claims two wickets in 33 overs

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has made a staggering comparison between Ben Stokes and Jasprit Bumrah as India trail the five-match series 1-2 with one match left to play. Both Stokes and Bumrah have grappled with fitness issues in recent years, with recurring injuries periodically keeping them out of action and raising concerns over workload management. Stokes, captain of the England team, has played in the first four Tests, while Bumrah was rested for the Edgbaston clash to manage workload. Ben Stokes is the leading wicket-taker in the series followed by Jasprit Bumrah.(PTI Images)

Meanwhile, Stokes, who has not bowled enough in the last few years, has been bowling in full throttle in the ongoing series and outclassed everybody with the most wickets so far - 17. Meanwhile, Bumrah, who has played a match less, has claimed 14 scalps in his kitty.

Vaughan called Bumrah the greatest seamer but also claimed that Stokes has managed to outbowl him in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

"He does things no-one else can. I think Jasprit Bumrah is the greatest seamer I’ve seen. Well, Stokes has out-bowled him in this series and been better than anyone else. He gets back-spin, has an awkward angle, and a great ability to know exactly how to bowl on a surface, and hit the one spot on the pitch that can cause trouble, as he did to KL Rahul on the final day against India at Old Trafford," Vaughan wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

Stokes claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings at Old Trafford, while Jasprit Bumrah only managed to claim a couple scalps in 33 overs he bowled.

‘Cannot remember an individual as vital to a team’s hopes as Stokes’

Vaughan hailed Stokes as the most indispensable figure in the current England setup. Drawing comparisons with legends like Ian Botham and Andrew Flintoff, Vaughan emphasised that Stokes' all-round abilities and leadership make him central to the team’s fortunes like no one else before.

"There have been teams in the past who have been very reliant on individuals. Ian Botham, of course. When I was captain I had Andrew Flintoff. But having worked his way back to fitness with the ball and finding form with the bat, not to mention his captaincy, I cannot remember an individual as vital to a team’s hopes as Stokes is to this England team," he wrote.