Ben Stokes’ PSL plans hit ECB roadblock as governing body weighs NOC refusal: Report

Former England captain Ben Stokes could be heading for another standoff with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), with the governing body unlikely to grant him permission to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and other overseas franchise competitions next summer.
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Stokes, who announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this summer, is currently in discussions with franchises in the United States’ Major League Cricket (MLC) and the PSL over a potential move next summer. However, according to a report in the Guardian, the ECB is unlikely to provide him with the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) required to play in either competition.
Stokes’ central contract will end this month following his shock retirement announcement in June. However, the report states that the ECB will continue to have significant control over where he can play through its NOC system.
While the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been an exception to the rule, the ECB generally does not issue NOCs to players registered with an English county when an overseas franchise tournament overlaps with the domestic season. The governing body also strengthened its position through regulations published in November 2024, giving it the authority to reject NOC applications from players who remain registered with a county but are no longer contracted to England.
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The report also states that Stokes has prioritised helping Durham in their return to the County Championship after the side earned promotion from Division Two earlier this summer. However, he is keen to play in the MLC, which is scheduled to take place in June and July next year.
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The report also states that Stokes has prioritised helping Durham in their return to the County Championship after the side earned promotion from Division Two earlier this summer. However, he is keen to play in the MLC, which is scheduled to take place in June and July next year.
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That could put Stokes in a difficult position, with the ECB reluctant to grant him clearance under regulations designed to protect the domestic season and prevent overseas franchise competitions from affecting the stability of county cricket.
For Stokes, who is no longer tied to an England central contract, the NOC dispute could become the latest point of friction between him and the ECB as he looks to continue his career in franchise cricket.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.