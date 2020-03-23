Ben Stokes shares detailed routine plan on Instagram during Covid-19 shutdowns

cricket

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 13:15 IST

Several cricketers are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the Coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Organisation and the governments all around the world are asking people to stay at home to stop the spread of the virus. With all schools, education centers, and offices closed, parents are trying to find new ways to pass their time with their families.

English cricketer Ben Stokes the took up the baton and provided a roadmap for other parents during this stay at home challenge. Stokes posted a line of activities that he has been doing throughout the day. These included lessons for children, playtime, lunch, movies, dinner, etc. This is what Stokes’ posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, despite showing no symptoms former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has self-quarantined himself after returning from London due to the Covid-19 outbreak. He has been active on social media asking Sri Lankans across the nation to follow the rules set by the government.

“I have no symptoms or anything like that, but I’m following government guidelines,” Sangakkara told News First.

“I arrived from London over a week ago and the first thing was there was a news bulletin saying that anyone who had travelled from within March 1 to 15 should register themselves with the police and undergo self quarantine. I registered myself with the police.”

Fresh coronavirus cases rose steadily in the US, Spain, and Italy as the virus continued to put entire nations in lockdown. Spain imposed emergency until April 11 as the nation reported struggles to control Europe’s second-worst outbreak of Covid-19. Italy saw 651 new fatalities over the last 24 hours. The country with 5,476 Covid-19 deaths has crossed China in terms of death-toll.