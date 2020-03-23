Michael Vaughan has tongue in cheek response to ICC’s best pull shot in cricket post

cricket

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 11:35 IST

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan is one of the most active sportspersons on Twitter and continues to engage his fans through his posts. Vaughan has a following of 1.2 million people and doesn’t leave any chance to comment on recent happening in cricket. Recently, ICC posted a collage of four cricketers and asked the fans to pick the batsmen with the best pull shot in cricket.

Vaughan had a hilarious response to the query as he picked an English player with the best pull shot in the world. No, it was not Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow or Jos Buttler. Vaughan picked left-arm spinner Jack Leach as the player having the best pull shot.

Some time ago, Leach made striking revelations that he feared for his life during team’s New Zealand tour last year. Leach stated he contracted sepsis before the second Test against the Kiwis in Hamilton and that led him to miss the upcoming matches and also the subsequent tour of South Africa. The spinner also revealed he tried to keep himself awake as he feared he might not be able to wake up at all if he did fall asleep.

According to Wikipedia, Sepsis occurs when chemicals released in the bloodstream to fight an infection trigger inflammation throughout the body. This can cause a cascade of changes that damage multiple organ systems, leading them to fail, sometimes even resulting in death.

“I didn’t know too much about it at the time, how serious it could be, but I remember feeling very, very ill,” Leach was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. “I remember thinking ‘don’t fall asleep because you might not wake up.’ It was that serious in terms of how I was feeling.”

“I was out of it really. My blood pressure was dropping quickly, my heart-rate was 190 and my temperature was 40 degrees. That’s when they called an ambulance and got me to hospital.

“Once I got there, got the antibiotics in my arm and on to a drip, I started to feel better quite quickly but it still took a couple of nights in hospital and I was probably still recovering when I flew back from New Zealand. It took longer to get over than I thought,” he added.