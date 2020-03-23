No IPL, no World Cup: 3 Indian players who stand to lose the most if IPL is cancelled

cricket

This is the year of the T20 World Cup and hence, the Indian management and selectors were looking at the Indian Premier League to identify players who could have been a part of India’s T20 World Cup squad. However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI was forced to push the IPL to April 15 and looking at the enormity of the situation, this season could well be cancelled.

Hence, if the T20 World Cup does happen later this years, there will be a number of players who might miss out on the World Cup squad and here in this article, we take a look at three such players.

MS Dhoni

Ravi Shastri had spoken about the importance of the IPL as far as getting MS Dhoni back in the mix. The former Indian captain looked to be in good shape in the pre-season training, but with question marks hovering over the league, Dhoni could well miss out in India’s world cup squad.

This and the fact that India have two options in the form of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in the wicket-keeping department might also work against the former India captain.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson got a chance in New Zealand and despite looking in good nick, he did not nail his spot down and hence, he too hinged his hopes on a good IPL to be back in the reckoning. However, India have their top order fairly settled and have Rahul and Pant as the two wicket-keeping options which could see Samson miss out on a spot for the T20 World Cup.

Krunal Pandya

A good IPL and Krunal Pandya would have found a spot in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup, but if the season stands cancelled, the all-rounder could well miss out as the side already has Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar as the two finger spinners who are capable batsmen.