‘Rather not bowl to him’: Mitchell McClenaghan comes up with epic comment on MS Dhoni

cricket

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 12:41 IST

MS Dhoni was one of the most destructive batsmen in the last decade and over the years, he has had on-field duels with a number of bowlers. New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan was no different as the duo clashed on multiple occasions on the global stage and also in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mumbai Indians cricketer is currently in self quarantine after returning from Pakistan where he was playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The New Zealand fast bowler was having a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter and when asked to describe Dhoni in a few words, McClenaghan replied“Rather not bowl to him”.

Rather not bowl to him 🤣 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 21, 2020

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels it would be very difficult for M.S. Dhoni to find a place in the India squad for the T20 World Cup slated to be played in October-November in Australia.

“I would definitely like to see Dhoni in India’s World Cup squad but it’s highly unlikely that it is going to happen,” Gavaskar told Dainik Jagran.

“The team has moved on. Dhoni is not someone to make big announcements so I reckon he would silently retire from the game.”

READ: ‘Best thing about him is…,’ Miandad reveals what he loves about Virat Kohli

Dhoni, 38, last played for India at the 2019 World Cup in England where the Men in Blue were knocked out in the semi-finals. Since then, he has been on a sabbatical and is due to appear on the cricket field in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The IPL 2020 edition, originally due to start on March 29, has been postponed till April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Dhoni was training with the Chennai Super Kings squad but had to leave midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed more than 11,000 lives across the world.

(With IANS inputs)