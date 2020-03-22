‘Best thing about him is…,’ Pakistan legend Javed Miandad reveals what he loves about Virat Kohli

cricket

If there is ever a discussion about the greatest Indian cricketer of all time then the name of Virat Kohli is sure to arrive. Such has been his clout in the past 5-6 years that Kohli is now regarded as a modern-day great and is continuously compared to the legend, Sachin Tendulkar. The Indian skipper has worked extremely hard on his fitness and continues to lead from the front when it comes to performances on the field.

The hunger for success has made Kohli the batsmen he is today while under his leadership the fitness and performance of the players have improved immensely.

Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad recently talked about the attributes that make Kohli a great player. While lauding his display with the bat, Miandad revealed the best quality he finds in Kohli.

‘Whenever he wants to score, he can. He is powerful and has the ability to clear the ropes easily.

But the best thing about him is that he is humble. It is visible that he loves his cricket a lot and respects his fellow cricketers a lot,’ Miandad said on his Youtube channel.

“I have seen his conduct and he is friendly with the opposition also. I have played cricket at the same level, I can say this. Indian cricketers are now said to be aggressive. But there has to be some aggression on the field. However, there has to be a limit.”

“If the fast bowler is not a little crazy then what kind of fast bowler he is. Pacers are a little different. You saw the Australian fast bowlers, Dennis Lillee or Jeff Thompson. There were England players also like Ian Botham. This is just the language of cricket.”

Virat has scored 11,858 runs in ODIs with 43 centuries while hitting 27 tons in Test matches.

Miandad in the same video said that his favourite Indian cricketer is Kohli as he loves how he bats.

“I was asked who is the best in the Indian cricket team, so I choose Virat Kohli,’ Miandad said on his Youtube channel.

“I don’t have to say much, his performance itself tells a lot. People have to admit this as stats are visible.

“Virat performed really well in South Africa; even on an uneven wicket, he scored a hundred. You cannot say he is scared of fast-bowlers or he cannot play on bouncy pitches or he doesn’t play spinners well.”

“He is a clean hitter. Look at his shots, it feels so good to watch him bat. He has class.”