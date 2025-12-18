Ben Stokes unleashes hell on Jofra Archer; England pacer blanks out, consoled by Ben Duckett: ‘He’s under fire’

Tensions boiled over on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide when England captain Ben Stokes engaged in a heated on-field exchange with fast bowler Jofra Archer, highlighting the mounting pressure on the struggling tourists. Ben Stokes was seen having an heated exchange with Jofra Archer in third Ashes Test.(AFP)

The flashpoint

Australia resumed their innings at 326/8, with Mitchell Starc launching an aggressive assault on England’s bowlers. Archer opted for sustained short-pitched bowling at the tail rather than targeting the stumps, allowing Starc to race to another half-century.

The video clip that has surfaced on social media, shows captain Stokes taking a dig at Archer. Although there is no audio in the clip, the lip readers have interpreted Stokes saying to Archer, “Mate, don’t complain about field placings when you bowl poorly. Bowl on the stumps.” Mark Waugh described it as a breakdown in communication over field placements and bowling strategy.

Vindication and resolution

Archer responded immediately by adjusting his length and delivering a full ball that crashed into Starc’s off stump, dismissing him for 54. Stokes spread arms wide in a told you so celebration, while Archer slapped his head in visible relief.

There was a brief pause before Jofra Archer responded to Stoke’s outstretched hand, with the pair later sharing a high-five. Archer finished with excellent figures of 5 for 53, his first Test five-wicket haul since 2019.

Expert reactions

Former Australian wicketkeeper, Adam Gilchrist, observed that Stokes appeared to be tinkering right on the edge, trying to instill belief and drag his team with him under intense pressure.

Ricky Ponting noted the emotional nature of the exchange, pointing out Archer’s visible frustration and suggesting Ben Stokes may have wanted to slap some sense into his bowler.

Testing conditions

The incident occurred amid brutal conditions, with temperatures reaching 40° C in Adelaide. After stumps, England batting coach Marcus Trescothick revealed Stokes was broken by the heat, suffering from cramping and struggling to consume fluids.

Their relationship proved intact when it mattered most. Stokes and Archer combined with the bat later on the day, adding 45 unbeaten runs for the ninth wicket to give England a glimmer of hope in a Test match they must win.

England finished day 2 at 213/8, still trailing by 158 runs, with Australia firmly positioned to retain the Ashes.