'Best fast bowlers going around at the moment': SRH captain Williamson's high praise for DC pacers Rabada, Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson reserved the highest praise for Delhi Capitals' South African pacers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, terming them as two of the best fast bowlers in the world right now. Nortje and Rabada played crucial roles in Delhi Capitals' 8-wicket victory in the IPL 2021 match in Dubai over SRH on Wednesday.

"They (Rabada and Norje) were excellent, they are both quality internationals, two of the best fast bowlers going around at the moment and they put us under pressure," Williamson said in the post-match presentation.

Also read: IPL 2021: Andre Nortje, Kagiso Rabada tame Sunrisers Hyderabad

Nortje gave SRH a body blow by removing David Warner for a duck in the first over after Williamson opted to bat first.

Rabada then got rid of Wriddhiman Saha and Manish Pandey to make inroads into the fragile SRH middle-order.

Nortje returned to trap Kedar Jadhav while Rabada finished off with the wicket of Jason Holder.

Nortje ended up with staggering figures of 2 for 12 in his four overs. Rabada, who was hit for the od boundary, finished with 3 for 37.

"It was good to have a good start to the tournament for me. Looking at the first game here, it was good to see some grass and then yesterday's big score - I didn't know what to expect. It was good to keep things simple in the end," said Norje, who adjudged the Player of the Match.

"They got us into hard positions, perhaps if we hadn't lost early wickets, we could have done differently, but Delhi were outstanding and played some smart cricket. We need to concentrate on the way we play and try to improve," Williamson added.

The New Zealand captain who played uncanny innings of 18 off 26 balls, said they faltered at the start.

"We didn't start well, didn't register a decent partnership but never got any momentum, some good scores in the back-end, but pretty much 25-30 runs short," he said.

In reply Shikhar Dhawan (42), Shreyas Iyer (47*) and Rishabh Pant (35*) made useful contributions as DC reached home with 8 wickets and 13 balls to spare.

"We did bowl well, we have defended modest scores in the past, but it wasn't to be today which was a bit of a shame. It's been a difficult campaign so far, but we need to enjoy our cricket and don't put ourselves under pressure," Williamson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON