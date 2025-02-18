Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal believes there is no comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, asserting that the Indian maestro belongs to a league of his own. In recent years, cricket fans across the border have often drawn parallels between the two, placing them in the same league. Social media debates frequently revolve around who boasts the better cover drive. Kamran Akmal believes there is no comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. (Getty Images)

Both players have endured a dip in form in international cricket, but the extent of their struggles differs. Babar Azam's lack of runs has been evident across all three formats, whereas Virat Kohli's challenges have been largely confined to Test cricket. In ODIs, however, Kohli delivered a stellar performance in the 2023 World Cup, where he not only played a pivotal role for India but also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most centuries in the 50-over format.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam has struggled to regain his rhythm, particularly in the Tri-Nation Series against New Zealand and South Africa. His last ODI century came against Nepal in August 2023, and since then, he has found runs hard to come by as he continues his pursuit of a 20th ODI ton.

"Bewakoof log hai (people who rate Babar Azam similar to Virat Kohli are foolish). Virat Kohli is such a big player. He has been a role model globally. He has played with so much passion. Such players are hard to come by. He has set such a high benchmark. There is no comparison between the two," Akmal told Hindustan Times.

'Entire country waiting for Babar's 20th ODI ton'

Akmal, who featured in 157 ODIs for his country, stated that the entire nation is eagerly awaiting Babar Azam's 20th ODI century, which would make him Pakistan’s leading century-maker in the format. Akmal also expressed confidence that Babar will regain his form in the upcoming Champions Trophy, set to begin on February 19.

"Virat is such a big player but in the last few years, he has also been struggling for runs. He has just 3 Test tons in the last five years. Babar is also going through a lean run. He just needs to follow the process. The entire country is waiting for his 20th ODI ton. Maybe he gets back among the runs in the Champions Trophy. We want him to score at least 30-35 ODI centuries," said Akmal.

Pakistan are placed in Group A along with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh. The hosts will begin their campaign against New Zealand on February 19. The marquee contest between India and Pakistan will be played on February 23 in Dubai.