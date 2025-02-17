'Chal jaaye toh chand tak, nahi toh shaam tak': Kamran Akmal says Pakistan don't deserve to win Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan is set to host its first ICC event in nearly 30 years, with the last one dating back to the 1996 World Cup in the subcontinent. At the time, Virat Kohli was just eight years old, and Babar Azam one. That's how long the wait has been. For Pakistan, a nation that has endured immense challenges to make this moment possible, the ICC Champions Trophy, kicking off on February 19, is more than just a tournament. It's a symbol of resilience. From facing the prospect of never hosting international cricket again to now welcoming eight top cricketing nations, this marks a remarkable moment for Pakistan and its cricket. Pakistan will begin their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign against New Zealand on February 19. (AFP)

India's absence is notable, but in Pakistan, excitement is at an all-time high as cricket fans prepare to witness multiple teams in action. In the lead-up to the tournament, much of the discussion centred around whether the stadiums in Lahore and Karachi would be ready in time. However, the recent tri-series featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa put those concerns to rest, proving the venues are match-ready.

"It is a very proud moment for the entire country. We are hosting an ICC event after 1996. I just hope this is the start of something new. If this event is successful, then maybe ICC will grant us more events. When the tournament ends, ask all the teams about the hospitality and support. I am hopeful that Pakistan will host many more events in the near future," former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal said in conversation with The Hindustan Times.

"The entire country is upbeat. For the past 4-5 months, a debate was going on whether Pakistan would host the Champions Trophy. Stadiums were also being upgraded. The public is eagerly waiting for the tournament to start. The atmosphere is just like Eid. Everything is functioning smoothly," he added.

The recent tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa saw low crowd turnout, particularly in Karachi. Will fans turn up in full force for the Champions Trophy? Akmal certainly believes so. Notably, tickets for all of Pakistan’s matches have already sold out. According to Pakistani media reports, there is also strong demand for games that don’t feature the hosts, indicating widespread enthusiasm for the tournament.

"The first match in Lahore was sold out. In Karachi, people did not turn up. There are many factors. There were working days involved. For the Champions Trophy, I am sure that the crowd will turn up in Pakistan matches and the remaining games. You also need to factor in the popularity of ODI cricket. T20s are more popular. People find it tough to invest 8-9 hours to catch ODIs. I am hopeful that the crowd will show their support for an ICC event which is returning to the country after a long gap," said Akmal.

However, the wicketkeeper-batter is disappointed that India hasn’t crossed the border for the tournament. He also remains skeptical about the prospect of India and Pakistan playing in each other’s countries anytime soon.

"India and Pakistan is a delicate matter. Whatever happens, it has to be at the top level. India toured Pakistan in 2004 and 2006, and their team also came here for the 2008 Asia Cup. But people like you and me will continue to be sad about the teams not playing in each other's countries. We have also toured India many times, but I think it will remain a dream to see India and Pakistan playing in both countries. Just the cricket-loving public will suffer," said Akmal.

Can Pakistan win the Champions Trophy?

Akmal didn’t hold back in admitting that Pakistan doesn’t appear capable of defending its Champions Trophy title. He criticized the squad selection, calling it questionable, and expressed doubts about the Mohammad Rizwan-led team’s chances, suggesting they might struggle even to reach the semi-finals.

"Pakistan ki team aisi hai chal jaaye toh chand tak, warna shaam tak. Our team has many loopholes. The bowling is struggling. Spinners are not there. The openers are struggling. I don't know what the selectors and the captain thought. Even our chairman gave his approval. Let's see how things unfold. The rest of the teams look much more balanced," said Kamran.

"We could have announced a better team. I think India, New Zealand, England and South Africa will make the semi-finals. Australia is depleted because of injuries to five key players. I don't know the thought process behind picking such a Pakistan team. The chairman hasn't played that much cricket; he doesn't understand matters, perhaps, so he gave his approval for such a team. India look clear favourites; they deserve to play the final. But I can't say the same about Pakistan. If they make the semi-final, I would consider it a big achievement," he stated further.

Speaking on the same matter, Akmal said, "If Pakistan beats one among India and New Zealand and is still unable to make the top four, I would still consider that Pakistan made the semi-finals. Such is the composition of our team."