‘Bringing Dhoni as mentor is Virat’s decision. He wants to finish on a high by winning T20 World Cup': Monty Panesar

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar feels India captain Virat Kohli must have had a big role to play in roping in the legendary MS Dhoni as mentor of the Indian side for the T20 World Cup 2021. Panesar said Kohli, who is yet to win an ICC trophy as captain, must have wanted to finish on a high and hence wanted Dhoni to support him in his endeavor.

“Bringing Dhoni on board as a mentor is Virat's decision. He must have said...look this is my last World Cup as T20I captain, last time that I will be leading the side, I have played under Dhoni and learnt from him. He wanted a nice memory. He wants to finish on a high, that's why he brought in Dhoni as a mentor,” Panesar told Times of India.

Dhoni, who had announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in August 2020, was named as the mentor of the Indian side for this World Cup. Dhoni is one of India's most successful captains ever with two World Cups and a Champions Trophy title to his credit. Panesar believes, Dhoni's presence will give Kohli confidence and help him live his dream of winning an ICC trophy as a captain.

“He wanted Dhoni by his side while chasing his maiden ICC trophy. And also, Dhoni is not charging anything, which is so good to see. He is a legend of the game. Virat wants his presence and I am sure these two guys Dhoni and Virat together will do wonders for Team India in the World Cup,” Panesar added.

This will be Kohli's first and the only opportunity to win the T20 World Cup as he has decided to stand down as India's shortest format captain after this ICC event in Dubai and UAE.

Former left-arm spinner Panesar said Dhoni can guide Virat as he knows what it takes to lead a side to a world title.

“Dhoni knows how to win tournaments. He will be a guiding force for Virat from the dressing room. Virat and Dhoni together have won many matches for India and they know each other very well. In fact, Virat has huge respect for Dhoni. Dhoni knows how to win big games and Virat would want to pick those tactics and pick Dhoni's brains. He would want to lead the way Dhoni did in World Cups and big tournaments. They both together will make plans and win the games,” Panesar said.

Talking about India's chances in the T20 World Cup, Panesar said Kohli and Co. have what it to takes to reach the finals for sure.

“India are going to be strong favourites. They will be entering the tournament as title favourites. I reckon they will be making it to the final for sure. Virat is aiming for an ICC title win as captain. And he won't leave this chance easily. This will be his last tournament as T20I captain and he is looking hungry for an ICC title,” he said.

India won their both warm-up matches comfortably against England and Australia. They will begin their campaign Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.