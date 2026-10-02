Brydon Carse formally charged by Cricket Regulator over Derby nightclub incident, faces independent disciplinary hearing

Cricket Regulator has formally charged English cricketer Brydon Carse over the nightclub incident. This latest development adds to a grim episode for the cricketer who had already lost his place in the national side due to the same. The decision from the cricket regulator has now cast a prolonged shadow over his career.

Brydon Carse has been charged by the Cricket Regulator of ECB for the night clib incident. (Action Images via Reuters)

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The matter will now be taken to Cricket Discipline for adjudication. The cricket regulator confirmed that the fast bowler has been charged with breaching Regulation 3.2 of the ECB Professional Conduct Regulations. “Following a Cricket Regulator investigation, Brydon Carse has been charged with breaching Regulation 3.2 of the ECB Professional Conduct Regulations, in relation to events in Derby in the early hours of the morning on August 23, 2026,” the regulator said. “The matter will now be referred to the independent Cricket Discipline Panel for adjudication. As the process is ongoing, no further comment will be made.”

Notably, Regulation 3.2 of the ECB concerns improper conduct that is prejudicial to the interests of cricket or can bring the ECB, the sport or its participants into disrepute.

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Carse facing international exile

{{^usCountry}} The latest development is a result of an incident that came to light earlier involving Carse. Footage of him emerged on social media in handcuffs after he was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly. The event took place while Carse was celebrating with fellow Durham players following their win against Derbyshire in the County Championship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest development is a result of an incident that came to light earlier involving Carse. Footage of him emerged on social media in handcuffs after he was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly. The event took place while Carse was celebrating with fellow Durham players following their win against Derbyshire in the County Championship. {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, the investigation by the Cricket Regulator has been conducted differently from that by the Derbyshire Police. The police had earlier investigated the allegations that accompanied the incident; however, they later closed the case without further investigation. Carse is already suffering the repercussions of the incident. He was instantly dropped from the squad for the Pakistan series, and later excluded from the ODI and T20I squads for the ongoing series against Sri Lanka.

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The England hierarchy also addressed the incident. White ball captain, Harry Brook, said that the fast bowler needed time away from the game. The head coach of the team for the white-ball format also said that the player needed to “get his house in order” before forcing his way back into cricket. Red-ball captain Joe Root also spoke about it. He said that the 31-year-old was upset and apologetic about the incident.

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In light of this development, the focus will now be on the Cricket Discipline Panel. They will now decide the outcome of the charge and any sanctions the player must face. For now, Carse’s route to the England setup is clouded by a disciplinary action that has moved into the formal adjudication stage.