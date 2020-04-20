Can chase any score: Only 1 Indian in Nasser Hussain’s list of batsmen he would pay to watch

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 08:51 IST

Narrowing down the best batsmen across generation in cricket is an extremely difficult task to say the least. Former cricketers and coaches are often put in the hot seat and asked to name the best according to them. Amid lockdown due to the global outbreak of coronavirus, the same question was thrown towards former England captain and now a popular commentator Nasser Hussain. The nature of the question, however, was a bit different, Hussain was asked who are batsmen in the current and past era he would pay to watch.

The former England batsman, who was known for his tactics on the cricket field, was precise in his answer. Hussain picked four batsmen he would pay to watch across generations in a Q&A session with Daily Mail.

David Gower

“I have to go for my childhood hero David Gower. I remember an early game against Leicestershire and I was at cover point as he leant on one and before I could move it hit the boundary boards behind me. Everything I had admired was there in front of my eyes,” Nasser said about Gower, who played 117 Test matches for England between 1978 and 1992 and piled up 8,231 runs.

Brian Lara

Hussain’s next pick was West Indies legend Brian Lara. “I’ve been watching some old footage of Brian Lara with that big back-lift and, wow, could he bat,” said Hussain.

“I didn’t captain against him much but I have to say, Brian Lara. Poor Mike Atherton would move a fielder and Lara would almost take the mickey and hit it in the gap where the fielder had been,” Hussain added.

Saeed Anwar

Pakistan’s Saeed Anwar who regarded as one of the most stylish batsmen of his era earned high praise from Hussain. “In terms of being easy on the eye, Saeed Anwar had an elegance and grace through the off-side,” Nasser said about the Pakistan legend.

Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli was the only Indian and also the lone current player in Hussain’s list. “ Virat Kohli in a 50-over run chase. He just seems to chase down any score every time,” Hussain said.