e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Sunil Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar

‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Sunil Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar

Both Sunil Gavaskar and Shoaib Akhtar were recently in news for their views on a bilateral series between India and Pakistan.

cricket Updated: Apr 20, 2020 08:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File image of Sunil Gavaskar
File image of Sunil Gavaskar(Twitter)
         

Both Sunil Gavaskar and Shoaib Akhtar were recently in news for their views on a bilateral series between India and Pakistan. The idea was coined by the Pakistani speedster in one of his YouTube videos where he put forth a suggestion of an only for TV series between the two countries to help raise funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic in both the countries.

The topic was discussed by Gavaskar and Ramiz Raja during a conversation in which the Indian legend had rejected the idea completely. “There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan. Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seem unlikely right now,” Gavaskar had said.

ALSO READ: Intensity of players will be higher when they return: India fielding coach R Sridhar

Not one to let someone else have the last word, Akhtar got back with a cheeky Twitter post. “Well Sunny bhai, we did have a snowfall in Lahore last year :) So nothing is impossible.”

 

All is well between the two cricketers turned commentators since then and Gavaskar in fact lauded the Pakistani for his sense of humour.

“Requests keep coming in to join with them (former cricketers) to relive the old times and talk about how time is spent in the current self containment situation. It’s not easy which ones to accept and which to reject. I enjoyed the one I did with Ramiz Raja as we get along very well but what I enjoyed even more was Shoiab Akhtar’s superb comeback about my snowfall in Lahore comment. A fast bowler with a sense of humour. Wow, love that!” the former India captain wrote in his column Straight Drive in the daily Mid-Day.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting suspected Covid-19 persons to quarantine
Ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting suspected Covid-19 persons to quarantine
‘Defective’ ICMR kits led to Covid-19 testing delays: Bengal
‘Defective’ ICMR kits led to Covid-19 testing delays: Bengal
Covid-19 Update: India’s coronavirus cases rise to 17,265, death toll at 543
Covid-19 Update: India’s coronavirus cases rise to 17,265, death toll at 543
Maharashtra govt orders probe into Palghar mob lynching
Maharashtra govt orders probe into Palghar mob lynching
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
7-seat Hyundai Creta side profile spotted clearly in latest spy picture
7-seat Hyundai Creta side profile spotted clearly in latest spy picture
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
5 Zoom security features you should know about
5 Zoom security features you should know about
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news