‘Two different type of players’: Former Aussie pacer picks tougher opponent between Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara

cricket

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 19:40 IST

When it comes to crowning the best batsmen of all time, the two names which feature constantly in the discussions are Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie was asked to choose the tougher opponent between the two and he said that Sachin was a bit tougher to dislodge than Lara during his playing days.

“Two different types of players, two equally difficult to get out. I always felt, Sachin was probably a little bit harder to dislodge, in terms of getting his wicket, but I didn’t feel he would take you apart, in quite the same way as Brian. “I always felt I was in with more of a chance to get Brian out because he was a bit more expansive, with his game. But I found Sachin’s defence was very hard to get through,” Gillespie said on Cow Corner Chronicles.

“Look two fine players, I am just really glad that I don’t have to bowl to them anymore. They were just far too good. It was actually for me personally was quite an honour, for all those names that I just mentioned.

“It’s quite an honour for me to be able to sit here and talk to you and say that I bowled against these guys.

“It was a wonderful time to be a cricketer, got to bowl against the best in the world. For me that was very satisfying,” added Gillespie. The former Aussie pacer also praised Ishant Sharma as he had coached the India international at Sussex in 2018.

“You know what really struck me about Ishant was his thirst for knowledge, his willingness to listen, ask questions, try new things, because sometimes you can get senior players, experienced players who will just go about and do their thing. They know what they need to do and that’s fine. But Ishant was very much...he knew what he needed to do to bowl well. He also knew he wanted to get better,” said Gillespie.