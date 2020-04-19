e-paper
Baroda ropes in Dav Whatmore as Director of Cricket

BCA secretary Lele told PTI: “Whatmore has been appointed as coach of the Ranji trophy team and also the Director of Cricket for a period of two years.”

cricket Updated: Apr 19, 2020 18:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Vadodara
File image of Dav Whatmore.
File image of Dav Whatmore.(File)
         

Sri Lanka’s World Cup winning Australian coach Dav Whatmore was on Sunday appointed Baroda’s Ranji team coach as well as Director of Cricket, state body’s secretary Ajit Lele confirmed. The PTI had reported a couple of days back that Whatmore was set to become the Baroda coach having been in charge of Kerala team last season. Whatmore is a noted coach, who was also in charge of India U-19 team that won the junior World Cup in Malaysia back in 2008 under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

In his role as Director of Cricket, the age-group coaches, U-23, U-19 and U-16 will be guided by the Australian, Lele said.

It is leanrt that after BCA offered him the job, Whatmore gave a go-ahead from his end and communicated his decision to former Mumbai batsman Shishir Hattangadi, who is the CEO of the Association. Following a dismal season, Whatmore had parted ways with Kerala after spending three years with the southern side.

