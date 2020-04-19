Match referee checked my bat: Yuvraj Singh reveals how questions were raised after his six sixes off Stuart Broad

cricket

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:32 IST

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh cemented his name in cricketing history after he slammed England fast bowler Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the 2007 T20 World Cup. However, in a recent interview, Yuvraj revealed that questions were raised on his bat after that brilliant feat.

Yuvraj added that even former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist expressed his doubts after he slammed 70 off 30 balls in the semifinal clash against the Aussies.

“The Australian coach at that came to me and had asked if there was a fibre behind my behind and asked if it was legal. Has the match referee checked it? So I told him to get it checked. Even Gilchrist asked me like who used to make our bats,” Yuvraj told Sports Tak.

“So match referee had also checked my bat. But honestly, that bat was very special for me. I have never played with a bat like that. That one and the 2011 World Cup bat, there were special.”

Yuvraj was also all praise for former skipper Sourav Ganguly and he lauded the current BCCI President for nurturing young talent.

“Sourav Ganguly would be my favourite captain. Of all the India captains, he had supported me the most. Dada nurtured young talent. He had said then that he felt like there were 4-5 boys who would help him make the team strong and he supported all of them.”

“We were not impressed with Dada at all. He was the India captain, such a big name. So I was like, Dada please, you are India captain, you cannot dress up like that. But Dada was like, let it be, how does it matter.”