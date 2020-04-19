e-paper
Home / Cricket / Sanjay Manjrekar gets nostalgic after getting ‘Kheema Cutlet’ for lunch; shares story from playing days

Sanjay Manjrekar gets nostalgic after getting ‘Kheema Cutlet’ for lunch; shares story from playing days

In the first video Manjrekar talks about the famous keema cutlet served by one Qadar bhai at the Islam Gymkhana and how he would look forward to the lunch session whenever a match was played there.

cricket Updated: Apr 19, 2020 17:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sanjay Manjrekar
Sanjay Manjrekar(screengrab)
         

Most cricket commentators are excellent storytellers. Their ability to regale the audience by digging out gems from the past makes the entire experience of watching matches on television even more special. For those who are unaware of how the broadcast of a cricket match is done, commentary is an extremely important part of the game, and that is the reason why a commentary producer is on duty to manage the flow of things during a live match.

Indian cricket is blessed with greats of the past who have decided to take up the microphone after hanging their boots and pads. One of them is Sanjay Manjrekar. The former India batsman, staying true to his storytelling style, took to Twitter on Sunday and posted a video in which he is seen holding a plate of Keema Cutlets and Pav (bread).

The first of the two videos accompanied this post, “Can’t thank my wife enough for this nostalgic lunch. The Islam Gymkhana Kheema Cutlet by Qadar bhai. See video for full story!”

 

In the first video Manjrekar talks about the famous keema cutlet served by one Qadar bhai at the Islam Gymkhana and how he would look forward to the lunch session whenever a match was played there.

In the second video he talks about Mumbai cricket stalwart Vasu Paranjape. He posted the video with the message, “And here’s another short story around Islam Gymkhana’s cutlet starring the one & only Vasu Paranjape. @jats72 Get your dad to see this”

Also tagging Paranjape’s son Jatin, who too played for India and was also part of the senior selection committee of the BCCI recently.

 

The lockdown is turning out to be a time when former cricketers are taking to social media and sharing so many stories from the grand old days. Fans are lapping it up as it makes for wonderful tales with a tinge of nostalgia of a time gone by.

