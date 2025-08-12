'Can you share Virat Kohli’s number?’: R Ashwin foils scam attempt by fake ‘Devon Conway’ after IPL 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin recounted a strange episode post-IPL 2025, when he became the target of an unusual scam in which someone posed as Devon Conway. The veteran recalled the incident after a similar incident occurred involving Rajat Patidar, whose old SIM card was reassigned in Chhattisgarh, inadvertently leading to calls from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to an unsuspecting new user. Ravichandran Ashwin recalls an incident when a fraudster asked for Virat Kohli's number.(PTI)

Ashwin shared that he got a WhatsApp message from someone posing as his CSK teammate Devon Conway. The chat began innocently, with casual greetings and talk about MLC matches to make the story sound genuine. Since he didn’t have Conway’s number saved, he initially thought it was really him.

Ashwin grew suspicious when the supposed Conway suddenly asked for Virat Kohli’s contact number. He didn't want to create any misunderstanding with the real Conway and decided to share a different number instead.

"After the IPL got over, one guy messaged me claiming to be Devon Conway, ‘Hi buddy, how are you?’ and I also responded that we’ll stay in touch. You’re playing in MLC; I’ll watch the games and all that talk. He then asked, ‘I’ve missed Virat Kohli’s number, can you share Virat’s number?’ I thought Why is he asking Virat’s number. I thought I should ask him, but I didn’t want Devon Conway to misunderstand. Then I picked Virat Kohli’s card and gave him a different number," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin bluffs the fraudster

The veteran all-rounder revealed how the events that unfolded confirmed his suspicions, as he managed to outwit the scammer by cleverly calling their bluff.

"Once I shared it, he replied, “I’ve lost a few more numbers.’ I asked him whose numbers, he responded, 'Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.’ I got suspicious and then asked him a question, ‘I gave you a bat this year, how’s that bat?’. He said the bat is amazing, and I’ve not even gave him any bat, he lied and I blocked him instantly,” Ashwin added about the encounter.

Realising the scam, Ashwin later confirmed it by checking Conway's number on the CSK official WhatsApp group and went on to block the scammer's number.