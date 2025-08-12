Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

'Can you share Virat Kohli’s number?’: R Ashwin foils scam attempt by fake ‘Devon Conway’ after IPL 2025

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Aug 12, 2025 09:04 pm IST

Ashwin shared that he got a WhatsApp message from someone posing as his CSK teammate Devon Conway.

Ravichandran Ashwin recounted a strange episode post-IPL 2025, when he became the target of an unusual scam in which someone posed as Devon Conway. The veteran recalled the incident after a similar incident occurred involving Rajat Patidar, whose old SIM card was reassigned in Chhattisgarh, inadvertently leading to calls from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to an unsuspecting new user.

Ravichandran Ashwin recalls an incident when a fraudster asked for Virat Kohli's number.(PTI)
Ravichandran Ashwin recalls an incident when a fraudster asked for Virat Kohli's number.(PTI)

Ashwin shared that he got a WhatsApp message from someone posing as his CSK teammate Devon Conway. The chat began innocently, with casual greetings and talk about MLC matches to make the story sound genuine. Since he didn’t have Conway’s number saved, he initially thought it was really him.

Also Read - Rohit Sharma quashes retirement rumours, links up with former India coach to regain fitness, prepare for Australia ODIs

Ashwin grew suspicious when the supposed Conway suddenly asked for Virat Kohli’s contact number. He didn't want to create any misunderstanding with the real Conway and decided to share a different number instead.

"After the IPL got over, one guy messaged me claiming to be Devon Conway, ‘Hi buddy, how are you?’ and I also responded that we’ll stay in touch. You’re playing in MLC; I’ll watch the games and all that talk. He then asked, ‘I’ve missed Virat Kohli’s number, can you share Virat’s number?’ I thought Why is he asking Virat’s number. I thought I should ask him, but I didn’t want Devon Conway to misunderstand. Then I picked Virat Kohli’s card and gave him a different number," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin bluffs the fraudster

The veteran all-rounder revealed how the events that unfolded confirmed his suspicions, as he managed to outwit the scammer by cleverly calling their bluff.

"Once I shared it, he replied, “I’ve lost a few more numbers.’ I asked him whose numbers, he responded, 'Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.’ I got suspicious and then asked him a question, ‘I gave you a bat this year, how’s that bat?’. He said the bat is amazing, and I’ve not even gave him any bat, he lied and I blocked him instantly,” Ashwin added about the encounter.

Realising the scam, Ashwin later confirmed it by checking Conway's number on the CSK official WhatsApp group and went on to block the scammer's number.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with including AUS vs SA Live.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and Live score .Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with including AUS vs SA Live.
News / Cricket News / 'Can you share Virat Kohli’s number?’: R Ashwin foils scam attempt by fake ‘Devon Conway’ after IPL 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On