Rohit Sharma quashes retirement rumours, links up with former India coach to regain fitness, prepare for Australia ODIs

Rohit Sharma has resumed training after returning to India. He shared a photo of himself in the gym alongside former India batting coach Abhishek Nayar. After a brief break from cricket, he has shifted focus back on training to regain fitness ahead of the Australia ODIs in October. The 38-year-old announced his retirement from Test cricket in the middle of IPL 2025 ahead of the England tour. The decision came as a shock to many, as a few days later, Virat Kohli also bid adieu to the format. Rohit Sharma has resumed training ahead of the Australia ODIs.(Instagram/@rohitsharma45)

The last time he played for India was in the Champions Trophy, where he led the Men in Blue to the title triumph with a win over New Zealand in the final. Meanwhile, he has not officially stepped down from the ODI captaincy position, but speculations are rife that the BCCI might give him the big responsibility to Shubman Gill, who recently took over the charge of the Test team.

Meanwhile, a report in Dainik Jagran claims that Rohit could soon call time on his ODI career as well. With the Bangladesh series in August now cancelled, India’s next 50-over outing will be an away series against Australia from October 19 to 25. The publication further reported that both Rohit and Virat Kohli may bring the curtains down on their ODI journeys after the Australia tour. However, Rohit's return to training suggests he has no intention of stepping away from the 50-over format anytime soon.

Rohit went on a break in the UK with his family after the completion of the IPL, where he also went to watch the fifth Test between India and England at the Oval, London. He recently returned to India and, a couple of days later, was spotted in a Mumbai gym, resuming his training with Nayar.

Rohit Sharma posted an Instagram story with Abhishek Nayar in a gym.(Instagram/@rohitsharma45)

Abhishek Nayar named head coach of WPL team

Off the field, Rohit and Nayar share a long-standing bond that has stood the test of time. The former India coach has been a constant source of support for Rohit, especially during challenging phases in his career. After being left out of the 2011 ODI World Cup squad, Rohit turned to Nayar for guidance, and even today, he continues to train with him to sharpen his skills and maintain peak fitness. In the 2025 IPL, Rohit endured a slow start but bounced back strongly, later crediting Nayar for his resurgence in a heartfelt social media post.

Nayar, who was removed as the Indian men's team assistant coach recently, less than a year into the job, recently joined UPW after the franchise parted ways with Jon Lewis, who had been in charge of the team for the last three seasons. The former Indian cricketer also re-joined the KKR camp in the middle of IPL 2025 after getting sacked by the BCCI.