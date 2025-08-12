'Rohit Sharma itna maarega na tere ko': Yuvraj Singh runs into viral sensation who rose to fame because of India captain

Veteran India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had an interesting meeting with Rohit Sharma's doppleganger in Mumbai. Yuvraj made an appearance at an event for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, joined by Indian stars Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues, along with former captain Mithali Raj. Yuvraj Singh caught up with a viral sensation who rose to fame because of Rohit Sharma.

At the event, Yuvraj met social media creator Amit Maru, known for his viral videos impersonating Rohit. Having gained widespread attention for his mimicking in recent months, Maru was recognised by Yuvraj.

The hero of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup jokingly told the content creator that Rohit might give him a beating when they meet for all the mimicking he’s been doing.

"Sharma ji ke bete (Sharma's son). Tere ko dekhega na, itna marega tereko woh, itna marega na tereko woh (If he sees you, he is going to beat you)," Yuvraj said in a video which went viral on social media.

Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announce retirement from ODIs too?

Rohit recently announced his retirement from the Test format ahead of the England tour; meanwhile, a report in Dainik Jagran has emerged that he might also bid adieu to the ODIs too soon. With the Bangladesh series scheduled for August being called off, India's next ODI assignment will be an away series against Australia from October 19-25. The report suggested that both Rohit and Virat Kohli are set to retire after the Australia tour.

Meanwhile, a recent report in PTI suggested that the BCCI's current priority is the T20 World Cup.

"Obviously, if they (Rohit and Kohli) have something in mind, they would tell the BCCI brass like they did before the England Test tour. But from an Indian team's perspective, the next big assignment is the T20 World Cup in February and preparations before that. The immediate focus will be on sending the best team for the Asia Cup T20 tournament, hoping all players are fit and available," a BCCI source privy to the developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Rohit, who travelled to the UK for a break after IPL, returned to Mumbai recently and might start training soon for the ODI series. Kohli recently posted an Instagram story after an indoor nets session, which is an indicator that he has started training.