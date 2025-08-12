Azharuddin bluntly tells Bumrah to 'manage it', refuses to buy into workload management: 'What if India need him badly?'

Mohammad Azharuddin has minced no words in addressing Jasprit Bumrah's workload management, saying the concept needs to be strategically looked into and implemented better, given the current situation of India's fast-bowling stocks. Bumrah played three out of the five Tests against England for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, and as it turned out, the games he missed were the ones India missed. However, the fact that India needs Bumrah cannot be stressed enough, which is why the former India captain reckons the decision-makers need to figure out a way to ensure that the India pacer is available whenever the country needs him. Mohammad Azharuddin, left, wants Jasprit Bumrah to play more(AFP Images)

Bumrah finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker of the series with 14 scalps. While he may be nine behind the most successful bowler, Mohammed Siraj's 23 scalps, the fact that Bumrah picked those many wickets in two Tests fewer proves why there's no one quite like, or even close to him. Bumrah picked up a five-for during the series opener at Leeds and picked up a four-wicket haul at Lord's. Unfortunately, India lost both those matches. Azharuddin applauded Siraj and Prasidh Krishna for the way they stepped up in Edgbaston and the Oval, but where Bumrah is concerned, he feels keeping him out when he isn't injured isn't the way to go about it.

"If there is an injury issue, then the Board and the player have to decide. However, I feel once you are in the team, you can't pick and choose your matches. There is a workload, but at this level, you must manage it. You are playing for the country. It was a different story that Siraj, along with Prasidh [Krishna] and Akash Deep, rose to the occasion, and we were fortunate that we could win without Bumrah, but what happens if India needs Bumrah badly in a particular situation?" Azharuddin was quoted as saying by Mid-day.

Mohammad Azharuddin has nothing but praise for Shubman Gill

Azharuddin's comments come in the wake of former BCCI selector Sandeep Patil and Sunil Gavaskar expressing similar thoughts. But that debate apart, Azhar was full of praise for India captain Shubman Gill and the way he conducted himself in his first Test series as captain. In a country where India has struggled to win series – their last win came in 2007 – Gill passed his test with flying colours. Azharuddin understands the ordeal of leading the Indian team in England – he was the captain in 1992 and 1996 when India was soundly beaten. Ahead of the tour of England, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirements had raised alarm bells, and with no Mohammed Shami either, Gill did not have the greatest of backings or support, except the BCCI and the selection committee, but 45 days later, he has changed that perception and how?

"At the start of the tour, many were apprehensive of new captain Gill, but in the end, this young team came out with flying colours. The batters did a very good job, particularly Shubman, KL Rahul and [Ravindra] Jadeja. Gill has started his tenure as captain on a high note," Azharuddin added.