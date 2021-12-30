IND vs SA 1st Test Centurion weather today: Will rain and thunderstorm hit India's chances for win on Day 5?

India vs South Africa, Day 5 Weather Forecast: Virat Kohli and co. are close to securing a memorable victory over South Africa in the first Test in Centurion. The side is only six wickets away from taking a 1-0 lead in the series, but the weather in Centurion could play spoilsport to India's chances.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the rain washed Day 2 of the Test, the weather is expected to play a key role on the final day of the game as well.

According to Accuweather, there's a 65% chance of precipitation during the afternoon on Day 5 of the Test with two hours of rain predicted. Furthermore, there's a 39% chance of a thunderstorm.

Weather forecast for Day 5. (AccuWeather)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite losing a full day of the Test due to rain, India produced an exemplary display to take a stronghold in the first Test. After scoring 324 in the first innings, the visitors bowled South Africa out on 194 to take a strong 130-run lead.

The Proteas did well to restrict India to 174 in the second innings but the heavy lead kept India supremely under command as hosts returned for a 305-run chase. The Indian bowlers took four wickets before the end of Day 4, with Jasprit Bumrah inflicting two late blows in the final hour of the day to put the South Africans on backfoot.

What does the weather forecast mean for Day 5?

With the rain predicted in afternoon, Team India will be aiming to put pressure on ball one on Day 5 and aim to wrap up the proceedings in the first session of the day. The Proteas, meanwhile, will hope for a fight from captain Dean Elgar, who scored a gritty half-century and remained unbeaten overnight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If the match goes till the afternoon and it rains, things could become complicated for the Indians and the match might be forced to a draw.