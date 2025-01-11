'Chat GPT product': Harshit Rana and Nitish Rana called out for supporting Gautam Gambhir with similar statements

Harshit Rana and Nitish Rana have been called out by former India batter Aakash Chopra after the duo posted similar statements on social media supporting Gautam Gambhir. The entire matter started with Manoj Tiwary calling the India head coach a "hypocrite" and taking credit for Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Indian Premier League (IPL) win in 2012 and 2014. Harshit Rana and Nitish Rana have been called out after they posted similar statements on social media supporting Gautam Gambhir

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tiwary called Gambhir a "hypocrite" because his actions did not match his words. He cited the former India opening batter's old interview in which he expressed displeasure with appointing foreign coaches. But then Gambhir chose Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel as a part of his coaching staff.

Nitish Rana and Harshit Rana then took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram Stories to voice support for Gambhir.

Aakash Chopra, however, noted the uncanny similarities between Harshit's and Nitish's statements, saying they give a "Chat GPT product" feel.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Saturday, Aakash Chopra said, "Harshit Rana and Nitish Rana voiced their support for Gambhir on social media. If you look at it, it looks like a Chat GPT product."

"There are many similarities in both statements, or someone wrote them and sent them to post on social media. It felt like both statements were written by the same man or machine. It could be Chat GPT, for all we know," he added.

Gambhir's coaching tenure under fire

Gautam Gambhir is facing a lot of flak after India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years. Under Gambhir, India also lost the ODI series against Sri Lanka and then suffered a Test series whitewash at home.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tiwary addressed several issues behind India's defeat, saying the right selection calls were not made. He even questioned Gambhir's coaching experience and said mentoring IPL franchises completely differs from coaching.

Reacting to Tiwary's comments, Aakash Chopra further said, "Manoj Tiwary is right about one thing: he talked about Gautam Gambhir's old comment about foreign coaches. Let's be fair: Gautam Gambhir selected Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel. I have to be honest. Both Morne and Ryan are people with a heart of gold. They are sincere and honest, but they are not Indian. "

"On the other hand, Manoj Tiwary talked about Gautam getting all the credit for KKR's success in IPL in 2012 and 2014. When discussing credit, you should give it, not take it. MS Dhoni never says anything, he stands on the completely opposite end, he never asks for credit but people give him credit. He has never asked for credit in a public forum, and people might not like him getting credit, but Dhoni has never asked for it himself," he added.