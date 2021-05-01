'Chennai, it was a dreadful cricket pitch': Styris explains why Mumbai Indians' players will now 'flourish' in IPL 2021

Defending champions Mumbai Indians haven't looked at their best in this edition of the Indian Premier League 2021. The five-time champions have a 50-50 win-loss record in the 14th season of the league with three losses and three wins in six games. They haven't looked like their dominant self in 2021 despite playing largely the same team that turned up last season.

However, it is expected that they might turn around their form as they have changed base to Delhi from Chennai in IPL 2021.

Former New Zealand all-rounder turned commentator Scott Styris also feels that Chennai was a dreadful pitch to play on for Mumbai and MI players might flourish in new surroundings.

Styris also said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are title contenders in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), and a win against MI on Saturday will further strengthen their chances of lifting the coveted trophy.

"The power rankings, which you mentioned, I still have Mumbai at number one. So, I'm sticking to that, I think Mumbai, will go in as favourites. However, the performances CSK has given, they could win this as well. I think this is a bit of a test for CSK, because I think you still need to judge yourself against Mumbai juggernaut," said Styris on Star Sports show Cricket Live.

"You can't judge Mumbai and what they've done so far -- this Chennai, it was a dreadful cricket pitch. They're out of there. Now, they're getting back onto a surface that they are more comfortable with. I think we'll see their players flourish and show their skills," he further said.

"I'd love to CSK win it, because I think that really does make them title contenders -- they're already title contenders, but this will really solidify that. Other than that, Mumbai is still the favourite in this competition," Styris added.

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee feels since Mumbai Indians are not playing on Chennai wickets they hold an upper hand over CSK in the game slated to be played later on Saturday.

"Yeah, it's again a great battle. I think CSK played some great cricket throughout the summer so far but I think -- like Scotty again, not joint agreement Scotty -- they might go in on a wicket that should suit them more than what Chennai wicket did," said Southee.

"So I think they'll start to find their own in the next few games. And as we know Mumbai, they are a quality side -- pushed strong through the middle and back into this tournament. So, I am picking Mumbai," he added.

Mumbai Indians will take on CSK on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

(with ANI inputs)