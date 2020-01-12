e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Cricket / Cheteshwar Pujara enters elite list with 50th first class century

Cheteshwar Pujara enters elite list with 50th first class century

Cheteshwar Pujara hit his 50th first-class century on Saturday in a Ranji Trophy encounter against Karnataka.

cricket Updated: Jan 12, 2020 10:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Rajkot
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara(PTI)
         

Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday joined a select group of cricketing greats by smashing his 50th first-class century during Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy group B match against Karnataka, in Rajkot.

Pujara warmed up nicely for the upcoming Test series in New Zealand with stylish 162 off 238 balls that had 17 fours and a six.

Pujara, joined an elite list of nine Indians led by Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

The 31-year-old Pujara, who has 18 Test centuries to his credit, is fourth on the list of active players with most first-class centuries behind former England skipper Alastair Cook (65), former South Africa captain Hashim Amla (52) and India’s domestic cricket giant Wasim Jaffer (57).

Among current active Test players, the nearest contender to Pujara is Australia’s Steve Smith, who has 42 first-class centuries while his India team-mates Virat Kohli (34) and Ajinkya Rahane (32) are much behind.

Pujara (15188 before this match) already has scored more than 15,000 runs in his career, during which he has played 197 matches.

tags
top news
Biggest of Maradu flats razed in seconds, officials say
Biggest of Maradu flats razed in seconds, officials say
‘I repeat, law not to snatch anyone’s citizenship’: PM Modi in Kolkata
‘I repeat, law not to snatch anyone’s citizenship’: PM Modi in Kolkata
After a rebuke over CAA, Prashant Kishor has ‘special thanks’ for Congress
After a rebuke over CAA, Prashant Kishor has ‘special thanks’ for Congress
Encounter between terrorists and security forces underway in J-K’s Pulwama
Encounter between terrorists and security forces underway in J-K’s Pulwama
Black Shark 3: This could be the world’s first phone with 16GB RAM
Black Shark 3: This could be the world’s first phone with 16GB RAM
Govt declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman Sultan
Govt declares state mourning on Monday in view of demise of Oman Sultan
Gavaskar on Dhoni’s absence: ‘Does anyone keep himself away for so long’
Gavaskar on Dhoni’s absence: ‘Does anyone keep himself away for so long’
Watch: PM Modi unveils Dynamic Architectural Illumination at Rabindra Setu
Watch: PM Modi unveils Dynamic Architectural Illumination at Rabindra Setu
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news